Mohamed Sbihi hopes role as British team flag bearer can inspire Muslim children

Great Britain's rower Mohamed Sbihi will compete at his third consecutive Olympics in Tokyo this year. PA

Gold medal-winning rower Mohamed Sbihi will be the first Muslim to carry the British flag at an Olympics opening ceremony.

British-Moroccan Sbihi will be joined by gold medal-winning sailor Hannah Mills in the first occasion where two flag bearers lead out their national team at the Games.

Sbihi, who won his gold medal in the men’s coxless fours in the team’s blue riband boat at Rio 2016 and bronze in the men’s eight at London 2012, said he hoped his selection would inspire Muslim children.

Moe Sbihi is a two time Olympic medallist, winning gold at the 2016 Rio Olympics and bronze at the 2012 London Olympics.

“To be the first person of Muslim faith to have this role is a very proud moment. Hopefully this will help start the process of getting young Muslim kids involved in different kinds of sports, especially rowing,” said Sbihi.

“I have always maintained that I was just an average kid who got lucky and got selected to be a rower. And here I am 18 years later with the honour of being flag bearer.”

Read More At home in the UK and Morocco, Moe Sbihi is not yet ready to row into the sunset

It is not the first time Sbihi has made history. In 2012 the 33-year-old became Britain’s first Muslim rower to compete at an Olympics.

Sbihi, whose father was a barber and whose mother worked at Marks & Spencer, was talent-spotted at the age of 15 by the World Class Start initiative. In a previous interview with The National, Sbihi described himself as a “normal kid who went to a normal [state] school” and he has championed greater diversity in a sport he said is traditionally associated with “middle-class, white, posh” people.

“What we want to try to do as a sport is increase participation, increase levels of success for those who are of different backgrounds,” Sbihi told The National earlier this year.

Moe Sbihi of Team Great Britain Men's Eight in action during a training session ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. Getty Images

Following Thursday’s announcement, Sbihi said he hoped his selection would have the impact he would like, noting that his team had been “incredibly diverse and inclusive for a long time.”

Sbihi previously told The National that his participation in the Tokyo Games, his third consecutive Olympics, would likely be his last.

Mills, who won sailing gold in 2016 in the women's 470 class alongside Saskia Clark, will defend the title in Tokyo with new teammate Eilidh McIntyre.

Following a change in rules by the International Olympic Committee last year allowing for two — one male and one female — flag bearers, Sbihi and Mills will each carry a flag at the front of a Team GB delegation of under 30 athletes, in a virtually empty Olympic Stadium.

How to report a beggar Abu Dhabi – Call 999 or 8002626 (Aman Service) Dubai – Call 800243 Sharjah – Call 065632222 Ras Al Khaimah - Call 072053372 Ajman – Call 067401616 Umm Al Quwain – Call 999 Fujairah - Call 092051100 or 092224411

The Comeback: Elvis And The Story Of The 68 Special

Astroworld

Stree Producer: Maddock Films, Jio Movies

Sunday's Super Four matches Dubai, 3.30pm

A cheaper choice Vanuatu: $130,000 Why on earth pick Vanuatu? Easy. The South Pacific country has no income tax, wealth tax, capital gains or inheritance tax. And in 2015, when it was hit by Cyclone Pam, it signed an agreement with the EU that gave it some serious passport power. Cost: A minimum investment of $130,000 for a family of up to four, plus $25,000 in fees. Criteria: Applicants must have a minimum net worth of $250,000. The process take six to eight weeks, after which the investor must travel to Vanuatu or Hong Kong to take the oath of allegiance. Citizenship and passport are normally provided on the same day. Benefits: No tax, no restrictions on dual citizenship, no requirement to visit or reside to retain a passport. Visa-free access to 129 countries.

THE LOWDOWN Photograph Rating: 4/5 Produced by: Poetic License Motion Pictures; RSVP Movies Director: Ritesh Batra Cast: Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Sanya Malhotra, Farrukh Jaffar, Deepak Chauhan, Vijay Raaz

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The lowdown Badla Rating: 2.5/5 Produced by: Red Chillies, Azure Entertainment Director: Sujoy Ghosh Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Amrita Singh, Tony Luke

Miss Granny Director: Joyce Bernal Starring: Sarah Geronimo, James Reid, Xian Lim, Nova Villa 3/5 (Tagalog with Eng/Ar subtitles)

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

