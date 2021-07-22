Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony director fired day before the show

Kentaro Kobayashi has been dismissed as the director of the Tokyo opening ceremony because of a Holocaust joke he made during a comedy show in 1998. Tokyo 2020 via AP

The show director for the Tokyo Olympics opening ceremony has been fired on the eve of the event over a decades-old skit referencing the Holocaust, in the latest blow for organisers of the pandemic-delayed Games.

Kentaro Kobayashi's comments in a video of a comedy sketch from 1998 emerged online overnight and sparked shock from some in Japan.

"It came to light that during a past performance, (he) used language that mocked a tragic fact of history," Tokyo 2020 chief Seiko Hashimoto told reporters.

"The organising committee has decided to relieve Kobayashi of his post," she added.

Quote It was from a time when I was not able to get laughs the way I wanted, and I believe I was trying to grab people's attention in a shallow-minded way Kentaro Kobayashi

In the sketch, Kobayashi and a comedy partner pretend to be a pair of famous children's TV entertainers.

As they brainstorm an activity involving paper, Kobayashi refers to some paper doll cutouts, describing them as "the ones from that time you said 'let's play the Holocaust", sparking laughter from the audience.

The pair then joke about how a television producer was angered by the suggestion of a Holocaust activity.

In a statement, Kobayashi apologised, describing the skit as containing "extremely inappropriate" lines.

"It was from a time when I was not able to get laughs the way I wanted, and I believe I was trying to grab people's attention in a shallow-minded way."

Kobayashi, a well-known figure in theatre in Japan, is the latest member of the opening ceremony team to depart in disgrace.

The creative director for the opening and closing ceremonies, Hiroshi Sasaki, resigned in March after suggesting a plus-size female comedian appear as a pig.

And on Monday, a composer for the ceremony stepped down following an outcry over old interviews in which he described abusing disabled schoolmates.

A four-minute musical piece he composed was removed from the ceremony, but organisers left it unclear Thursday how Kobayashi's firing might affect the event.

"We're still considering how to hold the opening ceremony tomorrow," Hashimoto said.

"I want to reach a conclusion as quickly as possible."

Details of the opening ceremony have been kept under wraps, and strict coronavirus rules mean only around 950 people will be in the stands of the 68,000-capacity Olympic Stadium for the extravaganza.

Tokyo 2020 has been plagued by a series of gaffes and missteps by Olympic officials, including Hashimoto's predecessor Yoshiro Mori, who resigned after claiming women speak too much in meetings.

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

ORDER OF PLAY ON SHOW COURTS Centre Court - 4pm (UAE)

Gael Monfils (15) v Kyle Edmund

Karolina Pliskova (3) v Magdalena Rybarikova

Dusan Lajovic v Roger Federer (3) Court 1 - 4pm

Adam Pavlasek v Novak Djokovic (2)

Dominic Thiem (8) v Gilles Simon

Angelique Kerber (1) v Kirsten Flipkens Court 2 - 2.30pm

Grigor Dimitrov (13) v Marcos Baghdatis

Agnieszka Radwanska (9) v Christina McHale

Milos Raonic (6) v Mikhail Youzhny

Tsvetana Pironkova v Caroline Wozniacki (5)

RACE CARD 6.30pm Al Maktoum Challenge Round-1 Group 1 (PA) Dh119,373 (Dirt) 1,600m 7.05pm Handicap (TB) Dh102,500 (D) 1,200m 7.40pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (Turf) 1,800m 8.15pm UAE 1000 Guineas Trial (TB) Dh183,650 (D) 1,400m 9.50pm Handicap (TB) Dh105,000 (D) 1,600m 9.25pm Handicap (TB) Dh95,000 (T) 1,000m

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

