Holiday Hurdles: England adds Spanish islands to amber travel list

Ibiza is one of the Spanish islands added to the UK's amber list for travel. AFP

Travellers returning to England from Spain's Balearic Islands from next week will have to go into quarantine at home unless they are fully vaccinated.

This follows a change in policy that could spell bad news for young holidaymakers who have not yet had both vaccination shots.

Britain has one of the fastest inoculation programmes in the world but the UK government has effectively prevented travel to most countries through quarantine and testing rules.

It is slowly lifting these restrictions and from July 19 it will allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel to all countries except those with the highest Covid-19 risk, which are on a government red list.

After a travel review, UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the Spanish islands of Ibiza, Majorca and Minorca had been added to the amber list for travel. This means that those younger adults who are not fully vaccinated would have to go into quarantine at home for 10 days.

Mr Shapps said the status of the islands changed owing to a sharp rise in cases. The British Virgin Islands were also moved to amber.

The government also put Cuba, Indonesia, Myanmar and Sierra Leone on its red list, meaning anyone travelling from there would need to quarantine in a hotel.

"Travel continues to be different from usual, and passengers should check the latest travel advice from the Foreign Office and be prepared for longer wait times and more checks during their journey," the government said.

Britain is adding Hong Kong and Bulgaria to its green list. Croatia and Taiwan will move to the green list from 19 July.

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Profile of Udrive Date started: March 2016 Founder: Hasib Khan Based: Dubai Employees: 40 Amount raised (to date): $3.25m – $750,000 seed funding in 2017 and a Seed+ round of $2.5m last year. Raised $1.3m from Eureeca investors in January 2021 as part of a Series A round with a $5m target.

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

