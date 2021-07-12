Fears passengers will be kept waiting on UK tarmac as air travel resumes

The aviation industry is expecting passenger delays as England eases foreign travel restrictions next Monday. Bloomberg

British holidaymakers could be kept waiting inside their aircraft to prevent overcrowding at border control when they return home.

The aviation industry is expecting long delays as England eases restrictions on foreign travel from next Monday.

People fully vaccinated against Covid-19 will be able to travel to most countries without having to isolate on their return.

But with checks still required at the border, UK officials have drawn up contingency plans to prevent airport terminals from being overwhelmed.

One of these plans would require passengers to wait in the plane on the tarmac rather than disembarking as soon as it lands.

The contingency plans, seen by The Times, would kick in if border queues are taking longer than four hours to be processed.

Lucy Moreton, an officer from the Immigration Service Union, said the system was not equipped to manage the new level of demand.

“There is no way that the border can maintain that level of checks as the number of travellers increases,” she said. “From the number of bookings we’ve seen already, we’ll easily see three, four-hour queues when people start returning.”

The UK government expects airlines to check people’s vaccination status before allowing them to board a plane.

However, people arriving in Britain will still have to hand in passenger locator forms and go through passport and immigration checks.

The International Air Transport Association gave a warning that Covid checks could leave passengers facing an eight-hour delay in departures and arrivals.

Average waiting times had already doubled to three hours and were likely to increase as passenger numbers rise, Iata said.

Passengers arrive at London's Heathrow Airport where passenger numbers are down by 90 per cent on pre-pandemic levels. EPA

Foreign holidays were banned until May 17 when the government launched its traffic light system to resume travel.

It opened up a handful of green list countries where holidaymakers could travel without having to isolate on their return.

But ministers announced last week that holidays to amber list countries would no longer come with quarantine for fully vaccinated people.

The new policy will take effect on July 19, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson plans to lift all restrictions on social contact in England.

The move to ease travel will make travel easier to popular holiday destinations such as France, Spain and Greece.

However, the plan is limited to travellers who were vaccinated through the UK’s National Health Service, excluding people who got their shot abroad.

John Holland-Kaye, the chief executive of London’s Heathrow Airport, called on the government to extend the policy to vaccinated US and EU citizens.

“These changes will be critical for exporters who are losing out to EU rivals and families who have been separated from loved ones,” he said.

Meanwhile, new figures showed Heathrow passenger numbers in June were almost 90 per cent down on pre-pandemic levels.

About 957,000 people used the airport last month, compared to 7.2 million in June 2019.

UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said widening the scheme to expats and others was "something we are very actively working on at the moment".

He said he expected that "in the next couple of weeks I'll be able to come forward and say more about other locations in the world".

Milestones on the road to union 1970 October 26: Bahrain withdraws from a proposal to create a federation of nine with the seven Trucial States and Qatar. December: Ahmed Al Suwaidi visits New York to discuss potential UN membership. 1971 March 1: Alex Douglas Hume, Conservative foreign secretary confirms that Britain will leave the Gulf and “strongly supports” the creation of a Union of Arab Emirates. July 12: Historic meeting at which Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid make a binding agreement to create what will become the UAE. July 18: It is announced that the UAE will be formed from six emirates, with a proposed constitution signed. RAK is not yet part of the agreement. August 6: The fifth anniversary of Sheikh Zayed becoming Ruler of Abu Dhabi, with official celebrations deferred until later in the year. August 15: Bahrain becomes independent. September 3: Qatar becomes independent. November 23-25: Meeting with Sheikh Zayed and Sheikh Rashid and senior British officials to fix December 2 as date of creation of the UAE. November 29: At 5.30pm Iranian forces seize the Greater and Lesser Tunbs by force. November 30: Despite a power sharing agreement, Tehran takes full control of Abu Musa. November 31: UK officials visit all six participating Emirates to formally end the Trucial States treaties December 2: 11am, Dubai. New Supreme Council formally elects Sheikh Zayed as President. Treaty of Friendship signed with the UK. 11.30am. Flag raising ceremony at Union House and Al Manhal Palace in Abu Dhabi witnessed by Sheikh Khalifa, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi. December 6: Arab League formally admits the UAE. The first British Ambassador presents his credentials to Sheikh Zayed. December 9: UAE joins the United Nations.

Expert input If you had all the money in the world, what’s the one sneaker you would buy or create? “There are a few shoes that have ‘grail’ status for me. But the one I have always wanted is the Nike x Patta x Parra Air Max 1 - Cherrywood. To get a pair in my size brand new is would cost me between Dh8,000 and Dh 10,000.” Jack Brett “If I had all the money, I would approach Nike and ask them to do my own Air Force 1, that’s one of my dreams.” Yaseen Benchouche “There’s nothing out there yet that I’d pay an insane amount for, but I’d love to create my own shoe with Tinker Hatfield and Jordan.” Joshua Cox “I think I’d buy a defunct footwear brand; I’d like the challenge of reinterpreting a brand’s history and changing options.” Kris Balerite “I’d stir up a creative collaboration with designers Martin Margiela of the mixed patchwork sneakers, and Yohji Yamamoto.” Hussain Moloobhoy “If I had all the money in the world, I’d live somewhere where I’d never have to wear shoes again.” Raj Malhotra

The details Colette Director: Wash Westmoreland Starring: Keira Knightley, Dominic West Our take: 3/5

The specs: 2018 Kia Picanto Price: From Dh39,500 Engine: 1.2L inline four-cylinder Transmission: Four-speed auto Power: 86hp @ 6,000rpm Torque: 122Nm @ 4,000rpm Fuel economy, combined: 6.0L / 100km

Company profile Company name: Suraasa Started: 2018 Founders: Rishabh Khanna, Ankit Khanna and Sahil Makker Based: India, UAE and the UK Industry: EdTech Initial investment: More than $200,000 in seed funding

The First Monday in May

Director: Andrew Rossi

Starring: Anna Wintour, Karl Lagerfeld, John Paul Gaultier, Rihanna

Three stars

TOUCH RULES Touch is derived from rugby league. Teams consist of up to 14 players with a maximum of six on the field at any time. Teams can make as many substitutions as they want during the 40 minute matches. Similar to rugby league, the attacking team has six attempts - or touches - before possession changes over. A touch is any contact between the player with the ball and a defender, and must be with minimum force. After a touch the player performs a “roll-ball” - similar to the play-the-ball in league - stepping over or rolling the ball between the feet. At the roll-ball, the defenders have to retreat a minimum of five metres. A touchdown is scored when an attacking player places the ball on or over the score-line.

Your rights as an employee The government has taken an increasingly tough line against companies that fail to pay employees on time. Three years ago, the Cabinet passed a decree allowing the government to halt the granting of work permits to companies with wage backlogs. The new measures passed by the Cabinet in 2016 were an update to the Wage Protection System, which is in place to track whether a company pays its employees on time or not. If wages are 10 days late, the new measures kick in and the company is alerted it is in breach of labour rules. If wages remain unpaid for a total of 16 days, the authorities can cancel work permits, effectively shutting off operations. Fines of up to Dh5,000 per unpaid employee follow after 60 days. Despite those measures, late payments remain an issue, particularly in the construction sector. Smaller contractors, such as electrical, plumbing and fit-out businesses, often blame the bigger companies that hire them for wages being late. The authorities have urged employees to report their companies at the labour ministry or Tawafuq service centres — there are 15 in Abu Dhabi.

RESULTS 5pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 2,200m

Winner: Arjan, Fabrice Veron (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer). 5.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 1,400m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jap Nazaa, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi. 6pm: Al Ruwais Group 3 (PA) Dh300,000 1,200m​​​​​​​

Winner: RB Lam Tara, Fabrice Veron, Eric Lemartinal. 6.30pm: Shadwell Gold Cup Prestige Dh125,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: AF Sanad, Bernardo Pinheiro, Khalifa Al Neyadi. 7pm: Shadwell Farm Stallions Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Jawal Al Reef, Patrick Cosgrave, Abdallah Al Hammadi. 7.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh80,000 1,600m​​​​​​​

Winner: Dubai Canal, Harry Bentley, Satish Seemar.

The specs: 2018 Jeep Compass Price, base: Dh100,000 (estimate) Engine: 2.4L four-cylinder Transmission: Nine-speed automatic Power: 184bhp at 6,400rpm Torque: 237Nm at 3,900rpm Fuel economy, combined: 9.4L / 100km

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

What is the definition of an SME? SMEs in the UAE are defined by the number of employees, annual turnover and sector. For example, a “small company” in the services industry has six to 50 employees with a turnover of more than Dh2 million up to Dh20m, while in the manufacturing industry the requirements are 10 to 100 employees with a turnover of more than Dh3m up to Dh50m, according to Dubai SME, an agency of the Department of Economic Development. A “medium-sized company” can either have staff of 51 to 200 employees or 101 to 250 employees, and a turnover less than or equal to Dh200m or Dh250m, again depending on whether the business is in the trading, manufacturing or services sectors.

The bio Who inspires you? I am in awe of the remarkable women in the Arab region, both big and small, pushing boundaries and becoming role models for generations. Emily Nasrallah was a writer, journalist, teacher and women’s rights activist How do you relax? Yoga relaxes me and helps me relieve tension, especially now when we’re practically chained to laptops and desks. I enjoy learning more about music and the history of famous music bands and genres. What is favourite book? The Perks of Being a Wallflower - I think I've read it more than 7 times What is your favourite Arabic film? Hala2 Lawen (Translation: Where Do We Go Now?) by Nadine Labaki What is favourite English film? Mamma Mia Best piece of advice to someone looking for a career at Google? If you’re interested in a career at Google, deep dive into the different career paths and pinpoint the space you want to join. When you know your space, you’re likely to identify the skills you need to develop.

The specs: 2018 Renault Koleos Price, base: From Dh77,900

Engine: 2.5L, in-line four-cylinder

Transmission: Continuously variable transmission

Power: 170hp @ 6,000rpm

Torque: 233Nm @ 4,000rpm

Fuel economy, combined: 8.3L / 100km

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

PROFILE OF SWVL Started: April 2017 Founders: Mostafa Kandil, Ahmed Sabbah and Mahmoud Nouh Based: Cairo, Egypt Sector: transport Size: 450+ employees Investment: approximately $80 million Investors include: Dubai’s Beco Capital, US’s Endeavor Catalyst, China’s MSA, Egypt’s Sawari Ventures, Sweden’s Vostok New Ventures, Property Finder CEO Michael Lahyani

The specs BMW M8 Competition Coupe Engine 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 Power 625hp at 6,000rpm Torque 750Nm from 1,800-5,800rpm Gearbox Eight-speed paddleshift auto Acceleration 0-100kph in 3.2 sec Top speed 305kph Fuel economy, combined 10.6L / 100km Price from Dh700,000 (estimate) On sale Jan/Feb 2020



How to help Donate towards food and a flight by transferring money to this registered charity's account. Account name: Dar Al Ber Society Account Number: 11 530 734 IBAN: AE 9805 000 000 000 11 530 734 Bank Name: Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank To ensure that your contribution reaches these people, please send the copy of deposit/transfer receipt to: juhi.khan@daralber.ae

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Founders: Abdulmajeed Alsukhan, Turki Bin Zarah and Abdulmohsen Albabtain. Based: Riyadh Offices: UAE, Vietnam and Germany Founded: September, 2020 Number of employees: 70 Sector: FinTech, online payment solutions Funding to date: $116m in two funding rounds Investors: Checkout.com, Impact46, Vision Ventures, Wealth Well, Seedra, Khwarizmi, Hala Ventures, Nama Ventures and family offices

AndhaDhun Director: Sriram Raghavan Producer: Matchbox Pictures, Viacom18 Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte, Anil Dhawan Rating: 3.5/5

TOURNAMENT INFO Opening fixtures:

Friday, Oct 5

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Paktia Panthers Saturday, Oct 6

4pm: Nangarhar Leopards v Kandahar Knights

8pm: Kabul Zwanan v Balkh Legends Tickets

Tickets can be bought online at https://www.q-tickets.com/apl/eventlist and at the ticket office at the stadium. TV info

The tournament will be broadcast live in the UAE on OSN Sports.

