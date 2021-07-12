British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will urge caution on Monday as he is expected to confirm plans to remove nearly all Covid-19 restrictions in England from July 19, despite a surge of cases to levels unseen for months.

Last week Mr Johnson set out proposals to eliminate rules on mask-wearing and social contact, and the instruction to work from home, on what he has called a "one-way road to freedom".

He will announce his final decision on Monday.

"The global pandemic is not over yet," Mr Johnson said late on Sunday.

"Cases will rise as we unlock, so as we confirm our plans today, our message will be clear. Caution is absolutely vital, and we must all take responsibility so we don’t undo our progress."

Britain has implemented one of the world's fastest vaccination programmes, with more than 87 per cent of adults having received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine and 66 per cent having received two.

But there has been a striking surge of infections in recent weeks, to rates unseen since the winter.

The government says that even though cases have surged, deaths and hospital admissions remain far lower than before, as proof that the vaccines are saving lives and it is safer to open up.

Nadhim Zahawi, the Vaccines Minister, took a more circumspect tone on Sunday.

Although face coverings are set to no longer be mandatory, guidelines would state that "people are expected to wear masks in indoor enclosed spaces", Mr Zahawi said.

Mr Johnson's office says the approval to lift restrictions depends on four factors: enough people being vaccinated; vaccines reducing hospital admissions and deaths; hospitals being free from pressure; and variants not posing too great a risk.

Some scientists and officials have expressed concern that the authorities are pressing ahead too quickly.

"I know the government are very keen to get people back to offices but I think over the next four to six weeks, that needs to be very cautiously implemented by businesses to keep transmission down," Public Health England's Prof Susan Hopkins told Times Radio.

What is an FTO Designation? FTO designations impose immigration restrictions on members of the organisation simply by virtue of their membership and triggers a criminal prohibition on knowingly providing material support or resources to the designated organisation as well as asset freezes. It is a crime for a person in the United States or subject to the jurisdiction of the United States to knowingly provide “material support or resources” to or receive military-type training from or on behalf of a designated FTO. Representatives and members of a designated FTO, if they are aliens, are inadmissible to and, in certain circumstances removable from, the United States. Except as authorised by the Secretary of the Treasury, any US financial institution that becomes aware that it has possession of or control over funds in which an FTO or its agent has an interest must retain possession of or control over the funds and report the funds to the Treasury Department. Source: US Department of State

