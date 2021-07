Iata chief hopeful about US-UK travel resuming within weeks

Iata director-general Willie Walsh says the airline industry is "optimistic but cautious" about the second half of 2021. Courtesy of Iata

The International Air Transport Association (Iata)'s chief said he is "optimistic but cautious" about the outlook for air travel demand in the second half of 2021 amid successful Covid-19 vaccine roll-outs and expects travel between the US and UK to resume within weeks.

There is evidence of airlines expanding their flight schedules as they witness a rise in passenger travel demand, Willie Walsh, director-general of Iata, said on Wednesday during an online press event.

"I think we have to be optimistic that will see a relaxation in relation to transatlantic flying during the coming weeks," Mr Walsh said during the two-day Iata Global Media Days event.

Global airlines have been urging governments to lift restrictions for transatlantic travel between the US and the UK, given both countries' progress with Covid-19 vaccinations, as the lucrative route would be a major uplift for pandemic-hit operators.

In May, total demand for passenger air travel globally remained weak, down 62.7 per cent compared to May 2019, according to Iata's monthly report. That was a gain over the 65.2 per cent decline recorded in April 2021 versus April 2019.

As airlines enter the northern hemisphere's summer travel season, forward bookings for domestic travel in June remained "very strong", Ezgi Gulbas, Iata's senior economist said in a presentation. Forward bookings for international travel continued to lag behind domestic trips but increased in June from a very low base after 15 months of stability.

"This makes us optimistic about pent-up demand. Once travel restrictions are lifted we think that we could see improvements in the pace of recovery on the international side as well," Ms Gulbas said.

Reasons for caution about a demand recovery include the rise of Covid-19 virus variants that could delay the reopening of some markets, growth in the share of variants in total cases, and an increase in consumers searching the Internet not only for flight bookings but for information on Covid variants, she said.

"Travel demand is very fragile," Ms Gulbas said.

The airline body voiced frustrations with governments around the world that fail to disclose to the industry in a transparent and timely way their plans to reopen borders for international travel, Mr Walsh said, noting that early notice helps airlines to match their capacity with anticipated demand. There is also little co-ordination at the government level on Covid-19 testing requirements and approaches to digital health certificates, leading to confusion among consumers, he added.

Mr Walsh urged governments to base their decisions on border reopenings based on scientific and medical data as the current risk environment is markedly different from that of 15 months ago when the virus began to spread globally.

Data shows that 94 per cent of travellers who took PCR tests upon their return showed no evidence of a Covid infection, showing an "extremely low" level of risk of re-opening borders when there are sensible measures in place such as testing or when travellers are fully vaccinated, Mr Walsh said.

Read More Iata to set up office in Saudi Arabia

An Iata survey of passengers, 57 per cent of whom had travelled by plane since June 1, were positive about the safety measures taken during travel but saw barriers.

Of these, 70 per cent said it was a challenge to understand what rules applied to their trip, 67 per cent said it was a hassle to arrange the required Covid test, 61 per cent said the cost of testing was high enough to deter future travel and 60 per cent said they would not travel again until restrictions were lifted, Iata said in its presentation.

Asked how long they would wait to travel once the pandemic was contained, two-thirds of the respondents said they are planning an early return to travel, the survey showed. However, 85 per cent of respondents said they would not travel if there's a chance they might be quarantined at their destination.

While 85 per cent of those surveyed said Covid-19 will not disappear so they need to manage its risks while living and traveling as normal, 63 per cent said they are frustrated by Covid-19 travel restrictions.

Consumers are comfortable with flying but are frustrated with the measures and the high cost of testing, Mr Walsh said, noting that strong demand is suppressed by restrictions that are either unnecessary or can be significantly reduced in many cases.

"What we're seeing is a shift in the consumer attitudes over time and I think that's going to accelerate now, as people become more frustrated at the pace at which governments are moving," he said.

With travel showing signs of recovery, the importance of digitalisation in the travel process is increasingly important, Nick Careen, senior vice president of operations, safety and security at Iata, said.

Travel times through airports could increase in future to 5.5 hours, up from 1.5 hours prior to the pandemic, which is unsustainable and will deter travel, he said.

Iata also criticised attempts by those in the aviation supply chain to increase charges in order to recoup the losses they made during the pandemic, adding a burden on cash-poor airlines and increasing ticket fares for consumers.

Long read Mageed Yahia, director of WFP in UAE: Coronavirus knows no borders, and neither should the response

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants.

Cracks in the Wall Ben White, Pluto Press

'Shakuntala Devi' Starring: Vidya Balan, Sanya Malhotra Director: Anu Menon Rating: Three out of five stars

De De Pyaar De Produced: Luv Films, YRF Films

Directed: Akiv Ali

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Rakul Preet Singh, Jimmy Sheirgill, Jaaved Jaffrey

Rating: 3.5/5 stars

8 traditional Jamaican dishes to try at Kingston 21 Trench Town Rock: Jamaican-style curry goat served in a pastry basket with a carrot and potato garnish Rock Steady Jerk Chicken: chicken marinated for 24 hours and slow-cooked on the grill Mento Oxtail: flavoured oxtail stewed for five hours with herbs Ackee and salt fish: the national dish of Jamaica makes for a hearty breakfast Jamaican porridge: another breakfast favourite, can be made with peanut, cornmeal, banana and plantain Jamaican beef patty: a pastry with ground beef filling Hellshire Pon di Beach: Fresh fish with pickles Out of Many: traditional sweet potato pudding

The specs: 2018 Range Rover Velar R-Dynamic HSE Price, base / as tested: Dh263,235 / Dh420,000 Engine: 3.0-litre supercharged V6 Power 375hp @ 6,500rpm Torque: 450Nm @ 3,500rpm Transmission: Eight-speed automatic Fuel consumption, combined: 9.4L / 100kms

The specs Engine: 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 Transmission: seven-speed Power: 620bhp Torque: 760Nm Price: Dh898,000 On sale: now

The winners Fiction ‘Amreekiya’ by Lena Mahmoud

‘As Good As True’ by Cheryl Reid The Evelyn Shakir Non-Fiction Award ‘Syrian and Lebanese Patricios in Sao Paulo’ by Oswaldo Truzzi; translated by Ramon J Stern

‘The Sound of Listening’ by Philip Metres The George Ellenbogen Poetry Award ‘Footnotes in the Order of Disappearance’ by Fady Joudah Children/Young Adult ‘I’ve Loved You Since Forever’ by Hoda Kotb

Company profile Date started: 2015 Founder: John Tsioris and Ioanna Angelidaki Based: Dubai Sector: Online grocery delivery Staff: 200 Funding: Undisclosed, but investors include the Jabbar Internet Group and Venture Friends

Company profile Company name: Nestrom Started: 2017 Co-founders: Yousef Wadi, Kanaan Manasrah and Shadi Shalabi Based: Jordan Sector: Technology Initial investment: Close to $100,000 Investors: Propeller, 500 Startups, Wamda Capital, Agrimatico, Techstars and some angel investors

A new relationship with the old country Treaty of Friendship between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates The United kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates; Considering that the United Arab Emirates has assumed full responsibility as a sovereign and independent State; Determined that the long-standing and traditional relations of close friendship and cooperation between their peoples shall continue; Desiring to give expression to this intention in the form of a Treaty Friendship; Have agreed as follows: ARTICLE 1 The relations between the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland and the United Arab Emirates shall be governed by a spirit of close friendship. In recognition of this, the Contracting Parties, conscious of their common interest in the peace and stability of the region, shall: (a) consult together on matters of mutual concern in time of need; (b) settle all their disputes by peaceful means in conformity with the provisions of the Charter of the United Nations. ARTICLE 2 The Contracting Parties shall encourage education, scientific and cultural cooperation between the two States in accordance with arrangements to be agreed. Such arrangements shall cover among other things: (a) the promotion of mutual understanding of their respective cultures, civilisations and languages, the promotion of contacts among professional bodies, universities and cultural institutions; (c) the encouragement of technical, scientific and cultural exchanges. ARTICLE 3 The Contracting Parties shall maintain the close relationship already existing between them in the field of trade and commerce. Representatives of the Contracting Parties shall meet from time to time to consider means by which such relations can be further developed and strengthened, including the possibility of concluding treaties or agreements on matters of mutual concern. ARTICLE 4 This Treaty shall enter into force on today’s date and shall remain in force for a period of ten years. Unless twelve months before the expiry of the said period of ten years either Contracting Party shall have given notice to the other of its intention to terminate the Treaty, this Treaty shall remain in force thereafter until the expiry of twelve months from the date on which notice of such intention is given. IN WITNESS WHEREOF the undersigned have signed this Treaty. DONE in duplicate at Dubai the second day of December 1971AD, corresponding to the fifteenth day of Shawwal 1391H, in the English and Arabic languages, both texts being equally authoritative. Signed Geoffrey Arthur Sheikh Zayed

If you go The flights

Etihad (etihad.com) flies from Abu Dhabi to Luang Prabang via Bangkok, with a return flight from Chiang Rai via Bangkok for about Dh3,000, including taxes. Emirates and Thai Airways cover the same route, also via Bangkok in both directions, from about Dh2,700.

The cruise

The Gypsy by Mekong Kingdoms has two cruising options: a three-night, four-day trip upstream cruise or a two-night, three-day downstream journey, from US$5,940 (Dh21,814), including meals, selected drinks, excursions and transfers.

The hotels

Accommodation is available in Luang Prabang at the Avani, from $290 (Dh1,065) per night, and at Anantara Golden Triangle Elephant Camp and Resort from $1,080 (Dh3,967) per night, including meals, an activity and transfers.

Basquiat in Abu Dhabi One of Basquiat’s paintings, the vibrant Cabra (1981–82), now hangs in Louvre Abu Dhabi temporarily, on loan from the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. The latter museum is not open physically, but has assembled a collection and puts together a series of events called Talking Art, such as this discussion, moderated by writer Chaedria LaBouvier. It's something of a Basquiat season in Abu Dhabi at the moment. Last week, The Radiant Child, a documentary on Basquiat was shown at Manarat Al Saadiyat, and tonight (April 18) the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi is throwing the re-creation of a party tonight, of the legendary Canal Zone party thrown in 1979, which epitomised the collaborative scene of the time. It was at Canal Zone that Basquiat met prominent members of the art world and moved from unknown graffiti artist into someone in the spotlight. “We’ve invited local resident arists, we’ll have spray cans at the ready,” says curator Maisa Al Qassemi of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. Guggenheim Abu Dhabi's Canal Zone Remix is at Manarat Al Saadiyat, Thursday April 18, from 8pm. Free entry to all. Basquiat's Cabra is on view at Louvre Abu Dhabi until October

If you go The flights Etihad (www.etihad.com) and Spice Jet (www.spicejet.com) fly direct from Abu Dhabi and Dubai to Pune respectively from Dh1,000 return including taxes. Pune airport is 90 minutes away by road. The hotels A stay at Atmantan Wellness Resort (www.atmantan.com) costs from Rs24,000 (Dh1,235) per night, including taxes, consultations, meals and a treatment package.



