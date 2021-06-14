With Netanyahu gone, Biden breathes sigh of relief but differences with Israel remain

State Department's Victoria Nuland likely to take on bigger role in Palestinian-Israeli portfolio

In this file photo, then-US vice president Joe Biden prepares meets Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, March 9, 2010. Reuters
In this file photo, then-US vice president Joe Biden prepares meets Israel's former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, March 9, 2010. Reuters

Following the Knesset vote on Sunday that ended the Benjamin Netanyahu era, it took US President Joe Biden less than 25 minutes to issue a statement congratulating Israel’s new prime minister, Naftali Bennett, and less than two hours to schedule a call with him.

The swift reaction – which made the US the first country to offer its “warm” congratulations to Mr Bennett – was a product of both a bitter history between Mr Biden and Mr Netanyahu and a desire to repair relations after 12 years of the former prime minister's divisive political style.

Mr Biden witnessed first-hand how Mr Netanyahu undermined and embarrassed Washington during the Barack Obama years.

Read More

Israelis celebrate the confirmation of a new coalition government, in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. AFPCrowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

UAE joins international community in welcome for new Israeli government

In 2010, when then-vice president Biden arrived in Israel on an official visit, the Netanyahu government announced a plan to expand illegal settlements in the occupied territories, undercutting US efforts to jump-start the peace process.

From there, Mr Netanyahu worked with Republicans in Congress to outmanoeuvre the Obama administration on Israel-Palestine as well as hamper nuclear deal talks with Iran.

During the Donald Trump years, Mr Netanyahu became close to the former president, prodding him to reverse major decisions made under Mr Obama, such as withdrawing from the nuclear deal and making unilateral decisions that favoured Israel and punished the Palestinians.

With Mr Netanyahu gone, experts say the Biden administration will experience “inevitable relief”, but that this will not help the peace process gain any momentum.

Ghaith Al Omari, senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy and a former peace process negotiator, said Mr Netanyahu’s exit clears “much of the tension” that revolved around his governing style.

“His departure – especially after 12 years in office – is inevitably met with relief in the administration,” Mr Al Omari told The National.

Martin Indyk, a former US peace process envoy who had his own clashes with Mr Netanyahu during the Clinton years, tweeted, “You can almost hear the relief in the press release."

But while distrust could dissipate, not all disagreements will.

Mr Al Omari argued that though atmospherics will improve, “major policy differences – whether on Iran or the Palestinians – will remain.”

The new government has already voiced its opposition to the nuclear deal that the Biden team is trying to revive with Iran in Vienna and it has not committed to avoiding unilateral steps such as territorial annexation in the West Bank.

“Some aspects of the US policy – especially those related to Area C of the West Bank – are bound to create tension,” Mr Al Omari said.

Mr Bennett, of the of the nationalist right-wing Yamina party, is a proponent of annexation in the region, while the US opposes such measures.

“Mr Bennett is viewed negatively by many Democrats in Congress," Mr Al Omari said, but he added that "Foreign Minister Yair Lapid has extensive, positive relations within the party".

Sources close to the administration told The National that following the Gaza conflict, Washington is moving towards assigning the Palestinian-Israeli file to a high-ranking official or appointing an envoy.

The sources mentioned bigger involvement from Victoria Nuland, under secretary of state for political affairs, in determining US strategy.

Ms Nuland accompanied US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on his most recent trip to Israel and Palestine.

Last week, she addressed the American Jewish Committee and spoke on the Biden administration’s “unwavering commitment” to Israel's security and rebuilding ties with the Palestinians.

But beyond that, Mr Biden has little appetite to prioritise Palestinian-Israeli negotiations as he faces a slew of domestic and foreign policy challenges, with talks an unlikely prospect anyway due to differences in the new coalition and a divided Palestinian house.

“From the outset, the [administration] never intended to engage in high-level diplomacy and that will not change with a new Israeli government. Rather, it will proceed with its modest but concrete objectives,” Mr Al Omari said.

Published: June 14, 2021 08:54 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Editor's Picks
Hazza Al Mansouri called for more joint international efforts at the Global Space Exploration Conference in St Petersburg.

UAE astronaut tells global summit in Russia: 'we're all speaking the same language when it comes to space'

Science
The Taj Mahal in Uttar Pradesh state stands deserted in early April, after being closed due to India's second wave of coronavirus. It is set to reopen on Wednesday. AFP

Taj Mahal to reopen on Wednesday, as India eases Covid-19 restrictions

Asia
Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn made a spectacular escape from Japan at the end of 2019, making his way by private jet to Lebanon. His accomplices have been extradited by the US to Japan and have plead guilty. Reuters

Carlos Ghosn accomplices plead guilty to helping him escape Japan

Business
Israelis celebrate the confirmation of a new coalition government, in front of the Knesset in Jerusalem. AFP

Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government

MENA
Chef Reif Othman with his wife Jasmine and children Ayden and Ally have received the UAE golden visa. Courtesy Reif Othman

Dubai chef Reif Othman and family receive UAE golden visa

Food
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez