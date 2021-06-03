Who is in Israel's new coalition government?

Clockwise from top left, the new coalition is made up of: Yesh Atid, led by Yair Lapid; Yamina, led by Naftali Bennett; New Hope, led by Gideon Sa'ar; Israel Beiteinu led by Avigdor Lieberman; the Israeli Labour Party, led by Merav Michaeli; Ra'am, led by Mansour Abbas; Blue and White, led by Benny Gantz; and Meretz, led by Nitzan Horowitz. AFP

Israel's new grand coalition has won the confidence of the Knesset and is now the official government – ending the 12-year premiership of Benjamin Netanyahu.

With the first test completed, the coalition – which brings together religious, secular, nationalist, leftist, centrist and Arab parties – now has to prove it can overcome its internal contradictions and differences to govern Israel.

The plan, hashed out in the days before the vote on Sunday night, will see the new government focus on internal issues and righting the economy after the Covid-19 pandemic.

Contentious issues, such as the Arab-Israeli peace process, will be put on the back burner, even as Egypt tries to broker a lasting ceasefire after an 11-day conflict in May between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Naftali Bennett of the nationalist right-wing Yamina will lead the coalition as prime minister for the first half of the term with Yair Lapid of Yesh Atid – the man who assembled the coalition and whose party is the largest member of the bloc – serving as prime minister for the final two years.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 11 Supporters of the new Israeli government celebrate in Tel Aviv People celebrate after Israel's parliament voted in a new coalition government, ending Benjamin Netanyahu's 12-year hold on power, at Rabin Square in Tel Aviv, Israel. Reuters (Reuters)

Here are the main players in the new 61-seat coalition:

Yair Lapid: Yesh Atid (There Is a Future) 17 seats

Yair Lapid announced on Wednesday he had managed to form a seven-party ruling coalition. AP

Mr Lapid, a 57-year-old secular centrist, was given the task of forming a government in the past month after Mr Netanyahu failed to put together his own coalition following elections in March – the fourth inconclusive vote in less than two years. His party, Yesh Atid holds 17 seats, making it the largest in the coalition.

He began his television career in 1994 as the anchor of an evening news programme, but transitioned into politics in 2012, when he founded Yesh Atid (There Is a Future).

Mr Lapid served under Mr Netanyahu from 2013 as Israel's finance minister but joined the opposition in 2015. In 2019, Yesh Atid joined up with two other parties – Telem and the Israel Resilience Party – to form the Blue and White alliance.

Benny Gantz: Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) 8 seats

Israeli Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Benny Gantz kept the Blue and White name for his party after partner parties left the alliance. AFP

Benny Gantz, 62, was the 20th Israel military chief of general staff before he became a centrist opponent of Mr Netanyahu. After battling three elections to a near dead-heat with the longest-serving Israeli prime minister, he joined a coalition with the Likud head but that fell apart leading to the March election.

Mr Gantz has sought a similar anti-Netanyahu coalition before. In the lead up to the April 2019 election, he joined his Israel Resilience Party with Yair Lapid's Yesh Atid to form the Kahol Lavan, or Blue and White – the colours of the Israeli flag – citing their "national responsibility". Centre-right party Telem also joined the alliance.

When they failed to unseat Mr Netanhayu, Mr Lapid returned to his original party and Telem also departed, but Mr Gantz continued to head Blue and White, which now holds eight seats in the Knesset.

Mr Netanyahu praised the military man for decades of "excellent service", describing him as "a high-quality, ethical, responsible, balanced and thoughtful chief of staff".

Naftali Bennett: Yamina (Rightwards) 7 seats

One of Mr Netanyahu's former proteges, Mr Bennett, 49, is now set to become the coalition's prime minister for two years, before rotating with Mr Lapid. The seven seats his right-wing Yamina party won in the March elections secured his place as kingmaker in the coalition.

The nationalist tech millionaire is known for his aspirations to expand Israel's settlements and annex up to 60 per cent of the West Bank.

Mr Bennett made his debut as Mr Netanyahu’s chief of staff for two years.

The two clashed when Mr Bennett fiercely opposed Mr Netanyahu's decision in late 2009 to slow settlement construction – a US-led effort to encourage Palestinians to renew peace talks.

Mr Bennett briefly served as head of the West Bank settler’s council, Yesha.

Two months ago, Mr Bennett signed a pledge on national television.

“I won’t let Lapid become prime minister, with or without a rotation, because I’m a man of the right and for me, values are important,” he said.

Avigdor Lieberman: Israel Beiteinu (Israel Our Home) 7 seats

Yisrael Beitenu leader Avigdor Lieberman has been a vocal critic of former ally Benjamin Netanyahu. AFP

Despite forming part of the Likud-led bloc in the 20th Knesset and running on a joint platform with Likud for the 19th Knesset, Yisrael Beiteinu leader Avigdor Lieberman, 62, has been vocal in his opposition to Mr Netanyahu and is now lending his party's six seats to Mr Lapid's coalition.

Mr Lieberman's party describes itself as "a national movement with the clear vision to follow in the bold path of Ze'ev Jabotinsky", the founder of Revisionist Zionism.

He served as director general of Likud from 1993 to 1996 and then as director general of the prime minister's office.

He founded and became head of the Yisrael Beiteinu party in 1999.

Mr Lieberman, 61, served two terms as foreign minister, from April 2009 to December 2012, and from November 2013 to May 2015.

Merav Michaeli: HaAvoda (Israeli Labour Party) 7 seats

Merav Michaeli of the Israeli Labour Party has engaged in issues including gender equality and LGBT and worker rights. AFP

Merav Michaeli, 54, currently heads HaAvoda (Israeli Labour Party), the largest left-wing party in the country, which has been the dominant partner in every government since 1948.

She has been a member of the foreign affairs and defence committees and subcommittees and is also a member of the house committee.

Ms Michaeli chairs the Zionist Union parliamentary group and has engaged in extensive political activity in sectors including society, economy, gender equality and LGBT and worker rights.

Prior to her election to the Knesset, Ms Michaeli was a journalist, regularly producing op-eds and interviews for Haaretz newspaper.

Gideon Sa'ar: Tikva Hadasha (New Hope) 6 seats

Gideon Saar, leader of Israel's Tikva Hadasha Party, has called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank. AFP

Gideon Sa’ar, 54, head of the New Hope party, has played a role in Israeli politics for almost two decades. He has served as aide to the attorney general and the state attorney, as well as serving as Benjamin Netanyahu’s Cabinet secretary.

Elected to the Knesset in 2003, he has served as the Likud parliamentary group chairman.

In 2013, he was appointed minister of internal affairs.

But in December 2020, Mr Sa’ar announced that he would leave Likud and form his own party, New Hope.

Mr Sa’ar is opposed to a two-state solution to the conflict with Palestine and has called for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, while being open to allowing the Palestinians autonomy in a federation with Jordan.

Nitzan Horowitz: Meretz (Vigour) 6 seats

Nitzan Horowitz of the Meretz party has championed the rights of African migrants. AFP

Nitzan Horowitz, 56, leader of Meretz, has largely championed social issues, advocating the rights of African migrants in Tel Aviv and criticising the existence of homophobia in the city.

The Meretz party is a left-wing, social-democratic and green party that reached its political peak between 1992 and 1996, when it had 12 seats. In the March elections, it won six seats.

Mr Horowitz, a 56-year-old former television journalist, served two full terms in the Knesset between 2009 and 2015.

Before being elected to the Knesset, he was the foreign affairs commentator and head of the international desk at Hadashot 10, the news division of Israel's Channel 10.

Mansour Abbas: Ra'am (United Arab List) 4 seats

Mansour Abbas of Ra'am had previously advocated working with Benjamin Netanyahu. AFP

Mansour Abbas, 47, made history on Sunday night by becoming the first Arab politician in Israel to join the government, taking the position of deputy minister of Arab affairs in the Prime Minister's office.

He is the leader of the small Islamist Arab party known by its Hebrew acronym, Ra'am, with four seats in the current Parliament. Ra'am is the political wing of the southern branch of Israel's Islamic Movement, which was established in 1971 and traces its origins to the Muslim Brotherhood.

Ra'am formally agreed to join a Lapid-Bennett coalition government, though it would not hold any Cabinet seats.

Mr Abbas's party split from Israel's main Arab coalition, the Joint List, before a March 23 election after advocating, unsuccessfully, that they work with Mr Netanyahu and other right-wing factions to improve living conditions for Arabs.

Although Arabs make up just over 20 per cent of Israel’s population, an Arab party has never before been part of an Israeli coalition government.

Ministers in Israel’s coalition government:

Prime Minister/Community Affairs: Naftali Bennett (Yamina)

Alternate Prime Minister/Foreign Affairs: Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid)

Yair Lapid (Yesh Atid) Deputy Prime Minister/Defence: Benny Gantz (Blue and White)

Benny Gantz (Blue and White) Deputy Prime Minister/Justice: Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope)

Gideon Sa'ar (New Hope) Finance: Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu)

Avigdor Lieberman (Yisrael Beytenu) Education: Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope)

Yifat Shasha-Biton (New Hope) Interior: Ayelet Shaked (Yamina)

Ayelet Shaked (Yamina) Health: Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz)

Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz) Transport: Merav Michaeli (Labour)

Merav Michaeli (Labour) Environmental Protection: Tamar Zandberg (Meretz)

Tamar Zandberg (Meretz) Internal Security: Omer Bar-Lev (Labour)

Omer Bar-Lev (Labour) Communications: Yoaz Hendel (New Hope)

Yoaz Hendel (New Hope) Economy: Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid)

Orna Barbivai (Yesh Atid) Labour, Social Services and Social Affairs: Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Meir Cohen (Yesh Atid) National Infrastructure, Energy and Water: Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid)

Karine Elharrar (Yesh Atid) Diaspora Affairs: Nachman Shai (Labour)

Nachman Shai (Labour) Intelligence: Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid)

Elazar Stern (Yesh Atid) Tourism: Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid)

Yoel Razvozov (Yesh Atid) Religious Affairs: Matan Kahana (Yamina)

Matan Kahana (Yamina) Culture and Sports: Hili Tropper (Blue and White)

Hili Tropper (Blue and White) Aliyah and Integration: Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White)

Pnina Tamano-Shata (Blue and White) Agriculture and Negev and Galilee Development: Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Oded Forer (Yisrael Beiteinu) Housing and Construction/Jerusalem Affairs and Heritage: Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope)

Ze'ev Elkin (New Hope) Regional Co-operation: Issawi Frej (Meretz)

Issawi Frej (Meretz) Science and Technology: Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White)

Orit Farkash-Hacohen (Blue and White) Social Equity: Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid)

Meirav Cohen (Yesh Atid) Minister in the Finance Ministry: Hamad Amar (Yisrael Beiteinu)

Deputy ministers:

deputy minister of Arab affairs in the Prime Minister's Office: Mansour Abbas (Ra'am)

Mansour Abbas (Ra'am) deputy minister of economic reforms in the Prime Minister's Office: Abir Kara (Yamina)

Abir Kara (Yamina) deputy minister of defence: Alon Schuster (Blue and White)

Alon Schuster (Blue and White) deputy minister of foreign Affairs: Idan Roll (Yesh Atid)

Idan Roll (Yesh Atid) deputy minister of internal security: Yoav Segalovich (Yesh Atid)

Knesset positions:

Knesset Speaker: Mickey Levy (Yesh Atid)

Read more on Israel's coalition here:

[ New Israeli coalition ousts Netanyahu after parliament votes ]

[ Biden and Merkel lead international community in 'warm' welcome for new Israeli government ]

[ Crowds celebrate Israel's new coalition government ]

[ Israeli legislators elect Isaac Herzog for next president ]

[ Israeli PM-in-waiting Naftali Bennett's most controversial remarks ]

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

Key developments in maritime dispute 2000: Israel withdraws from Lebanon after nearly 30 years without an officially demarcated border. The UN establishes the Blue Line to act as the frontier. 2007: Lebanon and Cyprus define their respective exclusive economic zones to facilitate oil and gas exploration. Israel uses this to define its EEZ with Cyprus 2011: Lebanon disputes Israeli-proposed line and submits documents to UN showing different EEZ. Cyprus offers to mediate without much progress. 2018: Lebanon signs first offshore oil and gas licencing deal with consortium of France’s Total, Italy’s Eni and Russia’s Novatek. 2018-2019: US seeks to mediate between Israel and Lebanon to prevent clashes over oil and gas resources.

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

MATCH INFO Quarter-finals Saturday (all times UAE) England v Australia, 11.15am

New Zealand v Ireland, 2.15pm Sunday Wales v France, 11.15am

Japan v South Africa, 2.15pm

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

Al Jazira's foreign quartet for 2017/18 Romarinho, Brazil Lassana Diarra, France Sardor Rashidov, Uzbekistan Mbark Boussoufa, Morocco

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

MATCH INFO Euro 2020 qualifier Russia v Scotland, Thursday, 10.45pm (UAE) TV: Match on BeIN Sports

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Three ways to boost your credit score Marwan Lutfi says the core fundamentals that drive better payment behaviour and can improve your credit score are: 1. Make sure you make your payments on time; 2. Limit the number of products you borrow on: the more loans and credit cards you have, the more it will affect your credit score; 3. Don't max out all your debts: how much you maximise those credit facilities will have an impact. If you have five credit cards and utilise 90 per cent of that credit, it will negatively affect your score.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Plan to boost public schools A major shake-up of government-run schools was rolled out across the country in 2017. Known as the Emirati School Model, it placed more emphasis on maths and science while also adding practical skills to the curriculum. It was accompanied by the promise of a Dh5 billion investment, over six years, to pay for state-of-the-art infrastructure improvements. Aspects of the school model will be extended to international private schools, the education minister has previously suggested. Recent developments have also included the introduction of moral education - which public and private schools both must teach - along with reform of the exams system and tougher teacher licensing requirements.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

Sheikh Zayed's poem When it is unveiled at Abu Dhabi Art, the Standing Tall exhibition will appear as an interplay of poetry and art. The 100 scarves are 100 fragments surrounding five, figurative, female sculptures, and both sculptures and scarves are hand-embroidered by a group of refugee women artisans, who used the Palestinian cross-stitch embroidery art of tatreez. Fragments of Sheikh Zayed’s poem Your Love is Ruling My Heart, written in Arabic as a love poem to his nation, are embroidered onto both the sculptures and the scarves. Here is the English translation. Your love is ruling over my heart Your love is ruling over my heart, even a mountain can’t bear all of it Woe for my heart of such a love, if it befell it and made it its home You came on me like a gleaming sun, you are the cure for my soul of its sickness Be lenient on me, oh tender one, and have mercy on who because of you is in ruins You are like the Ajeed Al-reem [leader of the gazelle herd] for my country, the source of all of its knowledge You waddle even when you stand still, with feet white like the blooming of the dates of the palm Oh, who wishes to deprive me of sleep, the night has ended and I still have not seen you You are the cure for my sickness and my support, you dried my throat up let me go and damp it Help me, oh children of mine, for in his love my life will pass me by.

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The bio Date of Birth: April 25, 1993

Place of Birth: Dubai, UAE

Marital Status: Single

School: Al Sufouh in Jumeirah, Dubai

University: Emirates Airline National Cadet Programme and Hamdan University

Job Title: Pilot, First Officer

Number of hours flying in a Boeing 777: 1,200

Number of flights: Approximately 300

Hobbies: Exercising

Nicest destination: Milan, New Zealand, Seattle for shopping

Least nice destination: Kabul, but someone has to do it. It’s not scary but at least you can tick the box that you’ve been

Favourite place to visit: Dubai, there’s no place like home

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

The specs: 2017 Porsche 718 Cayman Price, base / as tested Dh222,500 / Dh296,870 Engine 2.0L, flat four-cylinder Transmission Seven-speed PDK Power 300hp @ 6,500rpm Torque 380hp @ 1,950rpm Fuel economy, combined 6.9L / 100km

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

Biography Favourite drink: Must have karak chai and Chinese tea every day Favourite non-Chinese food: Arabic sweets and Indian puri, small round bread of wheat flour Favourite Chinese dish: Spicy boiled fish or anything cooked by her mother because of its flavour Best vacation: Returning home to China Music interests: Enjoys playing the zheng, a string musical instrument Enjoys reading: Chinese novels, romantic comedies, reading up on business trends, government policy changes Favourite book: Chairman Mao Zedong’s poems

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

UAE SQUAD UAE team

1. Chris Jones-Griffiths 2. Gio Fourie 3. Craig Nutt 4. Daniel Perry 5. Isaac Porter 6. Matt Mills 7. Hamish Anderson 8. Jaen Botes 9. Barry Dwyer 10. Luke Stevenson (captain) 11. Sean Carey 12. Andrew Powell 13. Saki Naisau 14. Thinus Steyn 15. Matt Richards Replacements

16. Lukas Waddington 17. Murray Reason 18. Ahmed Moosa 19. Stephen Ferguson 20. Sean Stevens 21. Ed Armitage 22. Kini Natuna 23. Majid Al Balooshi

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

Company name: Farmin Date started: March 2019 Founder: Dr Ali Al Hammadi Based: Abu Dhabi Sector: AgriTech Initial investment: None to date Partners/Incubators: UAE Space Agency/Krypto Labs

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum



ACC 2019: The winners in full Best Actress Maha Alemi, Sofia Best Actor Mohamed Dhrif, Weldi Best Screenplay Meryem Benm’Barek, Sofia Best Documentary Of Fathers and Sons by Talal Derki Best Film Yomeddine by Abu Bakr Shawky Best Director Nadine Labaki, Capernaum

