US marks Memorial Day buoyed by Covid recovery

People fill the Santa Monica Pier as crowds in the US gather on Memorial Day, a year on from Covid forcing military tributes online. AFP

The US on Monday honoured its war veterans killed in the line of duty, as it emerges from the Covid restrictions that all but put an end to 2020's Memorial Day.

Parades and events were held in localities large and small across the country, many resuming after being cancelled last year as the pandemic hit with full force.

At Arlington National Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, President Joe Biden delivered a solemn speech honouring the one million Americans killed in service, and challenged the US to carry on that fight by defending its democracy.

“This nation was built on an idea,” Mr Biden said. “We were built on an idea, the idea of liberty and opportunity for all.

"We’ve never fully realised that aspiration of our founders but every generation has opened the door a little wider.

“The struggle for democracy is taking place around the world: democracy and autocracy. The struggle for decency, dignity, just simple decency.”

With restrictions lifting, Americans paid tribute in public gatherings this year and, like last year, they remembered the thousands of veterans who died from Covid.

In Florida, former president Donald Trump joined in remembering the country’s fallen heroes.

“The depth of their devotion, the steel of their resolve and the purity of their patriotism has no equal in human history,” Mr Trump said on his website.

About 30 kilometres north of his Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, flags bearing the former president's name whipped in the breeze as dozens of boats held a Memorial Day parade along the waters of Jupiter.

Monday’s commemorations were held as new data released by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention showed that new Covid-19 case numbers are plunging and that more than 40 per cent of the US population has been fully vaccinated.

The receding threat from the virus has led most states to reduce or drop most social distancing restrictions.

As of Saturday, the rolling seven-day average of new cases in the US had dropped to 18,913, the CDC said – the first time the rate dipped below 20,000 a day since March 2020.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

ALL THE RESULTS Bantamweight Siyovush Gulmomdov (TJK) bt Rey Nacionales (PHI) by decision. Lightweight Alexandru Chitoran (ROU) bt Hussein Fakhir Abed (SYR) by submission. Catch 74kg Omar Hussein (JOR) bt Tohir Zhuraev (TJK) by decision. Strawweight (Female) Seo Ye-dam (KOR) bt Weronika Zygmunt (POL) by decision. Featherweight Kaan Ofli (TUR) bt Walid Laidi (ALG) by TKO. Lightweight Abdulla Al Bousheiri (KUW) bt Leandro Martins (BRA) by TKO. Welterweight Ahmad Labban (LEB) bt Sofiane Benchohra (ALG) by TKO. Bantamweight Jaures Dea (CAM) v Nawras Abzakh (JOR) no contest. Lightweight Mohammed Yahya (UAE) bt Glen Ranillo (PHI) by TKO round 1. Lightweight Alan Omer (GER) bt Aidan Aguilera (AUS) by TKO round 1. Welterweight Mounir Lazzez (TUN) bt Sasha Palatkinov (HKG) by TKO round 1. Featherweight title bout Romando Dy (PHI) v Lee Do-gyeom (KOR) by KO round 1.

Dubai World Cup Carnival card 6.30pm: UAE 1000 Guineas Trial Conditions (TB) US$100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m 7.05pm: Handicap (TB) $135,000 (Turf) 1,000m 7.40pm: Handicap (TB) $175,000 (D) 1,900m 8.15pm: Meydan Challenge Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 1,400m 8.50pm: Dubai Stakes Group 3 (TB) $200,000 (D) 1,200m 9.25pm: Dubai Racing Club Classic Listed Handicap (TB) $175,000 (T) 2,410m The National selections 6.30pm: Final Song 7.05pm: Pocket Dynamo 7.40pm: Dubai Icon 8.15pm: Dubai Legacy 8.50pm: Drafted 9.25pm: Lucius Tiberius

Key developments Singapore summit: Trump and Kim launch charm offensive as meetings begin

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un shake hands ahead of one-on-one discussion

US and North Korean teams sit down for bilateral summit

Kim: “I believe this is a good prelude for peace."

Trump: “We will solve it, we will be successful.” All times UTC+4

DMZ facts The DMZ was created as a buffer after the 1950-53 Korean War.

It runs 248 kilometers across the Korean Peninsula and is 4km wide.

The zone is jointly overseen by the US-led United Nations Command and North Korea.

It is littered with an estimated 2 million mines, tank traps, razor wire fences and guard posts.

Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un met at a building in Panmunjom, where an armistice was signed to stop the Korean War.

Panmunjom is 52km north of the Korean capital Seoul and 147km south of Pyongyang, North Korea’s capital.

Former US president Bill Clinton visited Panmunjom in 1993, while Ronald Reagan visited the DMZ in 1983, George W. Bush in 2002 and Barack Obama visited a nearby military camp in 2012.

Mr Trump planned to visit in November 2017, but heavy fog that prevented his helicopter from landing.

Anghami

Started: December 2011

Co-founders: Elie Habib, Eddy Maroun

Based: Beirut and Dubai

Sector: Entertainment

Size: 85 employees

Stage: Series C

Investors: MEVP, du, Mobily, MBC, Samena Capital

The Equaliser 2 Director Antoine Fuqua Starring: Denzel Washington, Bill Pullman, Melissa Leo, Ashton Sanders Three stars

The specs Engine: 1.5-litre, 4-cylinder turbo Transmission: CVT Power: 170bhp Torque: 220Nm Price: Dh98,900

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

Countdown to Zero exhibition will show how disease can be beaten Countdown to Zero: Defeating Disease, an international multimedia exhibition created by the American Museum of National History in collaboration with The Carter Center, will open in Abu Dhabi a month before Reaching the Last Mile. Opening on October 15 and running until November 15, the free exhibition opens at The Galleria mall on Al Maryah Island, and has already been seen at the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum in Atlanta, the American Museum of Natural History in New York, and the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine.

