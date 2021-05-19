US loses patience with Israel as Biden pressures Netanyahu for Gaza ceasefire

MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIAN GAZA CONFLICT A Palestinian man carries his daughter next to a destroyed tower, following Israeli air strikes in Gaza city. EPA (EPA)

In his fourth call to Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu since violence erupted in Gaza this month, US President Joe Biden left no ambiguity.

Unlike previous discussions between the two leaders, the conversation on Wednesday included a call for a ceasefire and a timeline in which to achieve it.

“The president conveyed to the prime minister that he expected a significant de-escalation today on the path to a ceasefire,” the White House said.

In parallel with Mr Biden’s push, US Secretary of Defence Lloyd Austin held his third call on Wednesday with his Israeli counterpart Benny Gantz. The message from the Pentagon also focused on de-escalation.

“Secretary Austin underscored his continued support for Israel’s right to defend itself, reviewed assessments of Israel’s military campaign in Gaza and urged de-escalation of the conflict,” the statement said.

The change in tone and sense of urgency from Washington come as Mr Netanyahu works to stall ceasefire talks, regional sources told The National.

Mr Netanyahu told foreign ambassadors "You can either conquer them, and that's always an open possibility, or you can deter them, and we are engaged right now in forceful deterrence"

"But I have to say we don't rule out anything."

But with pressure from Congress on the White House increasing and fear inside the US military about further instability in the region, calls for a ceasefire have intensified.

France presented a draft resolution to the UN Security Council on Tuesday calling for a ceasefire, adding impetus to the Biden team to reach the goal before it comes to a vote.

Ghaith Al Omari, a fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said the French proposal could increase US leverage.

"There are many leverage points for the Biden team and one of the strongest ones is Netanyahu's desire not to have a conflictual relationship with another US president," Mr Al Omari told The National.

As to the UN’s actions and Mr Biden’s blocking, three times, a statement calling for ceasefire, the expert said it is in Israel’s interest to maintain this support.

“The US has so far shielded Israel in the [Security Council]. As action – like the French draft – starts, Israel would want to maintain US support and will be careful not to clash with Washington.”

The four calls from Mr Biden to Israel, he said, “green-light wider international diplomatic action” if no ceasefire is reached beforehand.

The US has been working behind the scenes to works towards a cessation of hostilities, reaching out to Gulf allies, Morocco, France and Germany to help with reconstruction after the ceasefire, while leaning heavily on Egypt and Jordan to broker an end to the fighting.

Regional sources are still hopeful that a ceasefire – or at least a 48-hour truce – could be achieved soon, but only if the US exercises its leverage and brings Israel on board.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 MIDEAST ISRAEL PALESTINIAN GAZA CONFLICT A Palestinian man carries his daughter next to a destroyed tower, following Israeli air strikes in Gaza city. EPA (EPA)

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

Top goalscorers in Europe 34 goals - Robert Lewandowski (68 points) 34 - Ciro Immobile (68) 31 - Cristiano Ronaldo (62) 28 - Timo Werner (56) 25 - Lionel Messi (50) *29 - Erling Haaland (50) 23 - Romelu Lukaku (46) 23 - Jamie Vardy (46) *NOTE: Haaland's goals for Salzburg count for 1.5 points per goal. Goals for Dortmund count for two points per goal.

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

West Asia Premiership Dubai Hurricanes 58-10 Dubai Knights Eagles Dubai Tigers 5-39 Bahrain Jebel Ali Dragons 16-56 Abu Dhabi Harlequins

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Our legal columnist Name: Yousef Al Bahar Advocate at Al Bahar & Associate Advocates and Legal Consultants, established in 1994 Education: Mr Al Bahar was born in 1979 and graduated in 2008 from the Judicial Institute. He took after his father, who was one of the first Emirati lawyers

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

Biography Favourite Meal: Chicken Caesar salad Hobbies: Travelling, going to the gym Inspiration: Father, who was a captain in the UAE army Favourite read: Rich Dad Poor Dad by Robert Kiyosaki and Sharon Lechter Favourite film: The Founder, about the establishment of McDonald's

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.

The bio Favourite book: Peter Rabbit. I used to read it to my three children and still read it myself. If I am feeling down it brings back good memories. Best thing about your job: Getting to help people. My mum always told me never to pass up an opportunity to do a good deed. Best part of life in the UAE: The weather. The constant sunshine is amazing and there is always something to do, you have so many options when it comes to how to spend your day. Favourite holiday destination: Malaysia. I went there for my honeymoon and ended up volunteering to teach local children for a few hours each day. It is such a special place and I plan to retire there one day.