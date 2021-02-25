Lady Gaga offers $500,000 reward for two stolen dogs

Lady Gaga’s dog walker was shot and two of the singer’s French bulldogs were stolen in Hollywood during an armed robbery, police said. The singer is offering a $500,000 reward.

The dog walker was shot once on Wednesday night and is expected to survive his injuries, according to Los Angeles Police Capt Jonathan Tippett, commanding officer of the department’s elite robbery-homicide division.

The man was walking three of Lady Gaga’s dogs at the time but one escaped. That dog has been recovered safely.

Capt Tippett told AP that the dogs belong to pop star Lady Gaga. It is unknown if the dog walker was attacked because of his celebrity client, he said.

Lady Gaga is offering the reward for the return of her dogs – whose names are Koji and Gustav – with no questions asked, according to her representative.

The singer is currently in Rome to film a movie. Her three French bulldogs stayed in Hollywood, The Daily Mail reported.

Police were initially called to North Sierra Bonita Avenue, a street off the famed Sunset Boulevard, about 9.40pm on Wednesday after several 911 calls reporting a man screaming and the sound of a gunshot, said Capt Steven Lurie, commanding officer of the department’s Hollywood division.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was walking the dogs when a four-door sedan pulled over and two men tried to steal the animals, Capt Tippett said.

The dog walker tried to fight them off and in the struggle was shot by one of the men wielding a semiautomatic handgun. It is not yet known if both men were armed.

A French bulldog wanders amongst members of the media near an area on North Sierra Bonita Ave. AP Photo

Fire department paramedics took the victim to a hospital where he was in critical condition from a single gunshot wound, police said on Thursday.

A source close to Lady Gaga said the singer was urging anyone who has the dogs to contact the email address kojiandgustav@gmail.com to return the dogs and retrieve the reward, no questions asked.

The French bulldog is a popular breed. Because some dogs cost several thousand dollars as puppies, there is a growing trend for the dogs to be stolen for resale or breeding.

Previous men's records 2:01:39: Eliud Kipchoge (KEN) on 16/9/19 in Berlin

2:02:57: Dennis Kimetto (KEN) on 28/09/2014 in Berlin

2:03:23: Wilson Kipsang (KEN) on 29/09/2013 in Berlin

2:03:38: Patrick Makau (KEN) on 25/09/2011 in Berlin

2:03:59: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 28/09/2008 in Berlin

2:04:26: Haile Gebreselassie (ETH) on 30/09/2007 in Berlin

2:04:55: Paul Tergat (KEN) on 28/09/2003 in Berlin

2:05:38: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 14/04/2002 in London

2:05:42: Khalid Khannouchi (USA) 24/10/1999 in Chicago

2:06:05: Ronaldo da Costa (BRA) 20/09/1998 in Berlin

Queen Nicki Minaj (Young Money/Cash Money)

Results 4pm: Al Bastakiya Listed US$300,000 (Dirt) 1,900m; Winner: Emblem Storm, Oisin Murphy (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 4.35pm: Mahab Al Shimaal Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Wafy, Tadhg O’Shea, Satish Seemar. 5.10pm: Nad Al Sheba Turf Group 3 $350,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Wildman Jack, Fernando Jara, Doug O’Neill. 5.45pm: Burj Nahaar Group 3 $350,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Salute The Soldier, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 6.20pm: Jebel Hatta Group 1 $400,000 (T) 1,800m; Winner: Barney Roy, William Buick, Charlie Appleby. 6.55pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-3 Group 1 $600,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Matterhorn, Mickael Barzalona, Salem bin Ghadayer. 7.30pm: Dubai City Of Gold Group 2 $350,000 (T) 2,410m; Winner: Loxley, Mickael Barzalona, Charlie Appleby.

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Hotel Data Cloud profile Date started: June 2016

Founders: Gregor Amon and Kevin Czok

Based: Dubai

Sector: Travel Tech

Size: 10 employees

Funding: $350,000 (Dh1.3 million)

Investors: five angel investors (undisclosed except for Amar Shubar)

Stuck in a job without a pay rise? Here's what to do Chris Greaves, the managing director of Hays Gulf Region, says those without a pay rise for an extended period must start asking questions – both of themselves and their employer. “First, are they happy with that or do they want more?” he says. “Job-seeking is a time-consuming, frustrating and long-winded affair so are they prepared to put themselves through that rigmarole? Before they consider that, they must ask their employer what is happening.” Most employees bring up pay rise queries at their annual performance appraisal and find out what the company has in store for them from a career perspective. Those with no formal appraisal system, Mr Greaves says, should ask HR or their line manager for an assessment. “You want to find out how they value your contribution and where your job could go,” he says. “You’ve got to be brave enough to ask some questions and if you don’t like the answers then you have to develop a strategy or change jobs if you are prepared to go through the job-seeking process.” For those that do reach the salary negotiation with their current employer, Mr Greaves says there is no point in asking for less than 5 per cent. “However, this can only really have any chance of success if you can identify where you add value to the business (preferably you can put a monetary value on it), or you can point to a sustained contribution above the call of duty or to other achievements you think your employer will value.”

