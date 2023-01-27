Canada names Amira Elghawaby country's first anti-Islamophobia representative

Canada announced the appointment of its first representative to combat Islamophobia, systemic racism and religious intolerance after recent attacks against the Muslim community.

Journalist and human rights advocate Amira Elghawaby will serve as a representative to support Canada's efforts to fight against Islamophobia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said.

“Diversity truly is one of Canada’s greatest strengths, but for many Muslims, Islamophobia is all too familiar," Mr Trudeau said. "We need to change that."

Ms Elghawaby said the position will help to generate more diversity and inclusion across Canada.

"It is an honour for me to serve in this role. I want to thank [Mr Trudeau] for his work in fighting Islamophobia and ensuring that Canadian institutions are inclusive for Canadian Muslims, and for all people,” she wrote in a tweet.

“I look forward to meeting with elected officials, policymakers, and community leaders across the country to amplify the voices of Canadian Muslims and work together to fight discrimination and hate in all its forms,” she said.

Ms Elghawaby's appointment comes before the second National Day of Remembrance for the Quebec City mosque attack. Six worshippers were fatally shot and 19 others were wounded in an Islamophobic attack at the Islamic Cultural Centre in 2017.

January 29 was designated as the National Day of Remembrance of the Quebec City Mosque Attack and Action Against Islamophobia last year to honour the victims of the 2017 attack and to denounce Islamophobia and all other forms of hate and religious intolerance.

A campaign was launched by Muslim communities in 2020 encouraging people to wear a patch of green fabric from January 25-29 in memory of the victims.

“No one in our country should experience hatred because of their faith. The appointment of Ms Elghawaby as Canada’s first special representative on combating Islamophobia is an important step in our fight against Islamophobia and hatred in all its forms," Mr Trudeau said.

As special representative on combating Islamophobia, Ms Elghawaby will also advise the Canadian government on developing inclusive policies and programmes.

She will also highlight important contributions to the country made by Muslims.

Ms Elghawaby currently leads the Canadian Race Relations Foundation's strategic communications department. In a previous communications role at the National Council of Canadian Muslims, Ms Eldhawaby worked to promote civil liberties of Canadian Muslims.

A contributing columnist for the Toronto Star, Ms Elghawaby began her career with the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.