Two killed and one wounded in Alabama church shooting

Two people were killed and one was wounded in a shooting at a church in the US state of Alabama on Thursday.

The incident took place at the St Stephen's Episcopal Church in the town of Vestavia Hills, AFP reported.

A suspect was taken into custody, police said.

The shooting took place during a potluck dinner at the church.

A lone gunman entered the church and started shooting, police said.

Three people were hit. Two died and the third was being treated.

Gun violence in the US is on the rise.

The worst case so far this year was a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, when a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers on May 24.

Since the start of the year more than 20,000 people have died because of firearm violence in the US, an NGO called the Gun Violence Archive said.

This includes deaths by suicide.