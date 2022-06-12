'Beyond the Headlines': Can the US tackle gun violence?

On May 14 in the US, a white gunman in body armour killed 10 black shoppers and workers at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York. Ten days later, an attacker shot 19 students and their two teachers dead in classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Then, on June 1, another shooter killed two doctors and two others at an Oklahoma medical building in Tulsa. These are just some of the recent, chilling examples of how gun violence has traumatised the US - and they’re only the tip of the iceberg.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, in 2022 the country has, to date, suffered at least 246 mass shootings. Not all of them make the news, so frequent is the problem becoming. Many Americans have long been calling for action on gun control. So why is it so difficult to bring in reform?

On this week’s Beyond the Headlines, host Suhail Akram looks at what can realistically be done to tackle US gun deaths.