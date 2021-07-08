Haiti asks UN for help investigating president’s assassination

Police in the Jalousie township, where men accused of being involved in the assassination of President Jovenel Moise, were arrested. AFP

Haiti on Thursday asked the UN Security Council for help investigating the assassination of President Jovenel Moise and for maintaining security amid the nation’s ensuing political crisis, according to UN envoy Helen La Lime.

Speaking with reporters after closed-door council talks, Ms La Lime criticised a “cowardly” attack carried out by “commandos” but added that it could take weeks of investigation to establish who the masterminds were.

The council met against the backdrop of Haiti's deepening political and security crisis. Police have killed four of the assassins and captured six others in a manhunt for those who launched the attack on the president's private residence, said Ms La Lime.

“Haiti made a request for assistance with this investigation from international authorities … it is important that these requests be taken seriously,” Ms La Lime said.

“The key is in the next two weeks we've got to really be working in the most effective way to ensure that this investigation moves forward and that the perpetrators of this horrible crime are brought to justice.”

Haiti’s UN ambassador Antonio Rodrigue also called on the 15-nation body for “additional security assistance”, said Ms La Lime, though it remained unclear “exactly what it is that they’re after”.

The UN envoy’s political mission helps Haiti build government institutions and hold free and fair elections, which were set to begin in September. Haiti-based UN staffers may have to become “more dynamic” in response to the crisis, Ms La Lime said.

#UNSC meeting on #Haiti: 🇮🇪condemned the shocking assassination of President Moïse.



This heinous act deepens the challenges facing the Haitian people. The only path forward is through dialogue & accountability.



The people of Haiti continue to have the support of🇮🇪& the UNSC. pic.twitter.com/BjDnfsVEeV — Ireland at UN (@irishmissionun) July 8, 2021

UN peacekeepers were deployed to Haiti in 2004 after a rebellion led to the ouster and exile of then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. Blue helmets assisted the country after the 2010 earthquake and the mission was shuttered in 2019.

Ireland's UN Ambassador Geraldine Byrne Nason on Thursday condemned the “shocking, brutal murder of a president” that had left the poorest nation in the Americas in a “dark hour”.

“We want to understand what happened,” Ms Nason told reporters.

“We're also concerned about the political and security implications on the ground."

In Haiti, police were hunting for more gunmen behind the assassination of President Moise.

Security forces engaged in a shootout with the suspected assailants in the capital early on Wednesday after the overnight attack at the president's private residence.

Ms La Lime. also described a “larger group of possible perpetrators [who] have taken refuge in the two buildings in the city, and that they are now surrounded by the police”.

There was no immediate information on who killed the president or why, or who may have ordered the assassination.

The president’s apparent lack of security has raised questions about the strike being led by political rivals.

The streets of the capital Port-au-Prince were tense, and shops, banks and gas stations closed. The city’s main airport was closed, as was the border with the Dominican

Republic.

The country now has no president or working parliament, and two men claim to be in charge as prime minister.

Gangs that regularly kidnap people for ransom control parts of the capital.

The country is observing two weeks of mourning for the death of Mr Moise.

Interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph declared a national "state of siege" and said he was now in charge.

Mr Joseph has only been in his post as prime minister for three months, and was due to step down within days after Mr Moise named a replacement on Monday. His legitimacy to serve has been questioned.

Mr Moise's wounded wife Martine was treated at a local hospital then rushed by air ambulance to the Ryder Trauma Centre in Miami.

During the hit, a maid and another domestic staff member were reportedly tied up by the commandos who allegedly shouted "DEA operation" as they burst in.

Haiti's ambassador to Washington, Bocchit Edmond, said the killers were "professional" mercenaries disguised as US Drug Enforcement Administration agents.

US President Joe Biden condemned the killing as “horrific” and said Washington was ready to assist in any way.

How will Gen Alpha invest? Mark Chahwan, co-founder and chief executive of robo-advisory firm Sarwa, forecasts that Generation Alpha (born between 2010 and 2024) will start investing in their teenage years and therefore benefit from compound interest. “Technology and education should be the main drivers to make this happen, whether it’s investing in a few clicks or their schools/parents stepping up their personal finance education skills,” he adds. Mr Chahwan says younger generations have a higher capacity to take on risk, but for some their appetite can be more cautious because they are investing for the first time. “Schools still do not teach personal finance and stock market investing, so a lot of the learning journey can feel daunting and intimidating,” he says. He advises millennials to not always start with an aggressive portfolio even if they can afford to take risks. “We always advise to work your way up to your risk capacity, that way you experience volatility and get used to it. Given the higher risk capacity for the younger generations, stocks are a favourite,” says Mr Chahwan. Highlighting the role technology has played in encouraging millennials and Gen Z to invest, he says: “They were often excluded, but with lower account minimums ... a customer with $1,000 [Dh3,672] in their account has their money working for them just as hard as the portfolio of a high get-worth individual.”

Company profile Date started: January, 2014 Founders: Mike Dawson, Varuna Singh, and Benita Rowe Based: Dubai Sector: Education technology Size: Five employees Investment: $100,000 from the ExpoLive Innovation Grant programme in 2018 and an initial $30,000 pre-seed investment from the Turn8 Accelerator in 2014. Most of the projects are government funded. Partners/incubators: Turn8 Accelerator; In5 Innovation Centre; Expo Live Innovation Impact Grant Programme; Dubai Future Accelerators; FHI 360; VSO and Consult and Coach for a Cause (C3)

Our legal consultant Name: Hassan Mohsen Elhais Position: legal consultant with Al Rowaad Advocates and Legal Consultants

Why your domicile status is important Your UK residence status is assessed using the statutory residence test. While your residence status – ie where you live - is assessed every year, your domicile status is assessed over your lifetime. Your domicile of origin generally comes from your parents and if your parents were not married, then it is decided by your father. Your domicile is generally the country your father considered his permanent home when you were born. UK residents who have their permanent home ("domicile") outside the UK may not have to pay UK tax on foreign income. For example, they do not pay tax on foreign income or gains if they are less than £2,000 in the tax year and do not transfer that gain to a UK bank account. A UK-domiciled person, however, is liable for UK tax on their worldwide income and gains when they are resident in the UK.

