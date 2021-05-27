Iranians bid on car the shah of Iran gave to Romanian dictator Ceausescu

The Paykan Hillman-Hunter limousine, received by late Romania's communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1974 as a gift from Shad Mohammad Reza Pahlavi, is parked in the courtyard of Artmark auction house, in Bucharest, Romania, on May 25, 2021.Reuters

Iranian collectors are queueing to bid on an Iranian-built luxury car given to the late communist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu in 1974 by the Shah of Iran to mark the former's election as president of the now-defunct Socialist Republic of Romania.

The Paykan Hillman-Hunter, built from 1967 onwards, was the first car made by the Iran National Company, and became not only a landmark of Iranian industry but also a national icon.

"Interest is huge. We've received more than 100 offers," said Alina Panico, of the Artmark auction house in Bucharest.

"Romanian collectors of four-wheeled gems are present, but most of the bids come from Iranians who want to bring a national symbol from the 1970s back home."

The limousine version being auctioned on Thursday is completely roadworthy, with a top speed of 145kph and a 1.5 litre, four-cylinder in-line engine delivering 54 horsepower.

The starting price is $4,900, but Ms Panico said it was likely to fetch at least $12,200.

Hillman, originally based near the English Midlands city of Coventry, was one of the oldest and most prolific British car brands, and the marque continued to be used until 1976 by Chrysler, its owner at the time.

After failed attempts to build Fiat models, the Iran National Company produced its first Paykan under licence from Hillman in 1967.

Shah Mohammad Reza Pahlavi visited Romania in 1966, beginning an era of commercial and diplomatic ties, and a friendship with Ceausescu.

The Romanian leader came to power in 1965 and set about creating one of the most repressive regimes in Cold War-era Eastern Europe.

In 1989, as communism crumbled, he and his wife Elena fled mass protests in the capital but were quickly captured and shot by a hastily assembled firing squad.

An airliner used by Ceausescu in official trips between 1986 and 1989 is also up for auction, at a starting price of $30,500, but Ms Panico said it had generated less interest.

The Rombac Super One-Eleven rear-engined jet is one of just nine built in Romania under licence from the British Aircraft Corporation and cannot be taken out of Romania because it is considered part of national heritage.

