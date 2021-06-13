UK to explore 'virtual trial' of US diplomat's wife accused of causing death of Harry Dunn

Boris Johnson: Joe Biden 'extremely sympathetic' to Dunn family's situation

Teenager Harry Dunn died in August 2019 in Northamptonshire, England, and his family want Anne Sacoolas to face charges of causing his death by dangerous driving. Family photo
The US would not object to a virtual trial of a diplomat's wife who is accused of causing a road crash in which teenager Harry Dunn was killed, Britain's foreign secretary said on Sunday.

Dominic Raab told the BBC that "the US has not agreed to extradition" of Anne Sacoolas but said Washington indicated it would not prevent some form of legal process.

Dunn, 19, was killed when a car driven by Ms Sacoolas collided with his motorbike in August 2019 outside an airbase in central England used by US personnel.

The possibility of a trial came after talks between UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and US President Joe Biden on the eve of the G7 summit in south-west England.

Mr Johnson later said that Mr Biden had "his own personal reasons for feeling very deeply about the issue" as the president's first wife and their infant daughter were killed in a car crash in 1972.

He said Mr Biden was "extremely sympathetic" to the situation.

"The path is clear for the legal authorities in the UK to approach Anne Sacoolas's lawyers – without any problem from the US government – to see whether some kind of virtual trial or process could allow some accountability," Mr Raab said.

A trial in that format could allow for "some solace and some justice for the Dunn family", of whom he said "deserve no less".

We are incredibly grateful that Harry's case is being taken so seriously as to be raised on the eve of the G7 meeting with so many worldwide crises going on

Ms Sacoolas, whose husband was based at RAF Croughton, in Northamptonshire, previously acknowledged she was driving on the wrong side of the road but left the country shortly after Dunn's death, claiming diplomatic immunity.

"We are incredibly grateful that Harry's case is being taken so seriously as to be raised on the eve of the G7 meeting with so many worldwide crises going on," said Charlotte Charles, Dunn's mother.

"We very much hope that President Biden takes a different view to the previous administration."

Late last year, the Dunn family lost a legal bid to the diplomatic immunity of Ms Sacoolas overturned, a decision they appealed.

The family also filed a civil suit against Ms Sacoolas in the US state of Virginia.

