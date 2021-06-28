UK Labour activists ‘kicked in the head’ on Batley and Spen campaign trail

UK Labour Party activists campaigning for the election of the sister of murdered ex-MP Jo Cox have been pelted with eggs and kicked in the head.

West Yorkshire mayor Tracy Brabin, who was on the campaign trail for the Batley and Spen by-election, said the group she was with – which included young people and the elderly – were physically and verbally attacked by a group of young men.

“I witnessed them being egged, pushed and forced to the ground and kicked in the head," said Ms Brabin, whose election as mayor last month triggered the poll.

She was out in support for Kim Leadbeater, who is seeking to replace Ms Brabin in Ms Cox’s old seat.

Footage was also circulated online of a man confronting Ms Leadbeater over her stance on Kashmir and other issues.

Senior Labour figures accused former MP George Galloway, who is running in the by-election for his Workers Party, of watching on as the harassment took place.

“I completely condemn the disgusting abuse that our candidate Kim has received,” deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner said on Monday.

“I want to send a message to people like George Galloway that you need to call out the behaviour. Some of our canvassers were attacked at the weekend and that’s not acceptable for the way in which we conduct ourselves in this country,” she told the BBC.

Labour candidate Kim Leadbeater (L) is campaigning for the seat previously held by her sister, Jo Cox, who was murdered in 2016. Getty Images

Ms Leadbeater accused Mr Galloway of laughing nearby while she was confronted by the man.

Mr Galloway described the claim as a “false statement”. Asked if he condemned the behaviour directed at Ms Leadbeater, he said: "Absolutely."

"Obviously you’re going to get a bit of division,” he said. “It’s important that it’s kept in the proper limits, however, that’s what we try to do. That’s the instructions everyone has.”

Labour’s crime reduction spokeswoman Holly Lynch, the MP for nearby Halifax, said there was “a series of increasingly serious and violent attacks in recent days and this is absolutely unacceptable”.

“Lawless thugs are seeking to intimidate and attack those involved in the proper democratic process,” she said.

“George Galloway’s campaign has created a toxic environment that is suffocating democracy and drowning out the voices of local people.”

There are 16 candidates standing in the by-election, which takes place on Thursday.

Among them is Jayda Fransen, a senior figure of far-right party Britain First.

Around 400 of her supporters held a rally on Saturday in Batley, with three arrests made.

Far-right figurehead Stephen Yaxley-Lennon – also known as Tommy Robinson – did not attend despite reports that he would.

Ms Cox was murdered in 2016 by a constituent with links to the far right.