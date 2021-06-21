Labour struggling for vital Muslim votes in UK by-election as George Galloway seeks to poach voters

Five Muslim groups in Batley and Spen warn party their votes are ‘taken for granted’

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with Batley and Spen by-election candidate Kim Leadbeater as the party faces concerns from Muslim voters. Getty
Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer with Batley and Spen by-election candidate Kim Leadbeater as the party faces concerns from Muslim voters. Getty

The UK Labour Party is struggling to hold on to vital Muslim votes ahead of a by-election in the seat once held by murdered Member of Parliament Jo Cox.

Despite the party fielding Ms Cox’s sister Kim Leadbeater as its candidate, a recent poll put Labour six points behind Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party.

Five Muslim groups in the Batley and Spen constituency have written an open letter to Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer warning him the party was taking their “loyalty and votes” for granted.

Flowers surround a picture of Jo Cox at a vigil in Parliament Square, London, in 2016. Getty
Flowers surround a picture of Jo Cox at a vigil in Parliament Square, London, in 2016. Getty

They called for urgent action to tackle Islamophobia and for the party to speak out against the treatment of Palestinians.

The letter came as former Labour politician George Galloway was using his support of Palestine to gain support in the area for his alternative Workers Party of Britain.

“For over 40 years, Muslim communities throughout the United Kingdom have supported the Labour Party loyally. In Batley and Spen particularly, through different leaders, times and political climates, our community has been among the most steadfast Labour voters anywhere in the country,” the Muslim groups led by Batley and Dewsbury Friends of Al Aqsa said.

Politician George Galloway is set to stand in the Batley and Spen by-election.
Politician George Galloway is set to stand in the Batley and Spen by-election.

“We are now in serious doubt over whether we can continue with our support.

“Unfortunately, it seems that while we have been proud to support the Labour Party, for a long time the Labour Party has not been proud of our support. Put simply, our votes and voices have been taken for granted.

Read More

Politician George Galloway is set to stand in the Batley and Spen by-election.George Galloway vows to oust UK’s opposition Labour Party at by-election

“The issues facing Muslims in our constituency are vast and deep rooted. These include concerns regarding the rising tide of Islamophobia, the racism inherent in the Prevent duty, as well as ongoing international crises in Palestine and Kashmir.

“If we are to continue supporting and fighting for the Labour Party, our expectation is for Labour to be on our side. In particular, to speak and campaign on these issues.”

Despite Mr Johnson’s party losing a seat in the South of England

to the Liberal Democrats last week, his party is on course to win in Batley and Spen, which has been held by Labour since 1997.

“The first poll of the Batley and Spen by-election has the Conservatives with a six-point lead over Labour, and on course to win the seat from Labour,” pollsters Survation said.

“In our phone poll, the Conservatives are in the lead on 47 per cent, up 11 per cent from its 2019 general election vote share, and Labour on 41 per cent, similar to its 43 per cent winning share at the general election.

Survation said Mr Galloway’s party was in third place with 6 per cent of the vote.

A Labour source was quoted in a Sunday newspaper claiming the party was “haemorrhaging votes among Muslim voters” due to Mr Starmer’s efforts to combat anti-Semitism within the ranks.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner promised an investigation into the comments after the Labour Muslim Network labelled them as “patently vile” Islamophobia.

She said the comments were "completely unacceptable" and "not condoned or sanctioned in any way by the party".

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson assists in an engine repair at an automotive shop during a visit to Kirklees College Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury, northern England. AFP
Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson assists in an engine repair at an automotive shop during a visit to Kirklees College Springfield Sixth Form Centre in Dewsbury, northern England. AFP

“The Labour Party clearly has a racism issue,” Ghanem Nusiebeh, chairman of Muslims Against Anti-Semitism told The National.

“It has long been accused of deep-rooted anti-Semitism among its supporters and members but that doesn’t mean that Labour is a friendly party to Muslims.

He said the party needed to examine its “racism issues and focus on promoting British values of tolerance, rather than stigmatising whole communities”.

The Muslim Council of Britain said Batley and Spen was one of 15 seats where Muslim voters could have a significant effect and estimated 8,600 would vote next week.

Labour won the Batley and Spen seat in 2019 with a slim majority of 3,525 and with Mr Galloway seeking to entice its voters, the by-election is expected to be closely run.

Published: June 21, 2021 06:18 PM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021 Picture taken June 18, 2021 Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Euro 2020: Scotland's Billy Gilmour tests positive for Covid-19

Football
Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally secured fewer votes than expected. AFP 

French regional elections deal a blow to Marine Le Pen's far-right party

Europe
Sri Lankan fire brigade personnel spray disinfectant at a workshop in Colombo. EPA

Stringency Index: How does each country’s Covid response compare?

Europe
Lebanese-Syrian director Wissam Tanios' debut feature, We Are From There, will have its UK premiere in July at Safar Film Festival in Londo. Photo: The Arab British Centre

Lebanese director's documentary 'We Are From There' charts the journey to a radically new life

World
Visitors outside the All England Club where Wimbledon begins on June 28. Mark Chilvers for The National

Wimbledon 2021: How the tournament will differ from usual

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?