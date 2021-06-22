Travel SOS: industry on its knees pleads for UK government help

Pilots, flight attendants and travel operators will gather outside parliament for Travel Day of Action

Explained: England’s traffic light system for travel

Pilots, flight attendants and travel operators will gather for the Travel Day of Action protest outside Britain’s Parliament on Wednesday.

They will urge the UK government to save an industry that employs 860,000 in the country from “absolute devastation”.

The organisers of the demonstration say the safety rules imposed on tourists are draconian and are strangling the sector at its most vulnerable time, with both the pandemic and Brexit biting deep.

Passengers wait in line at the new terminal at Thessaloniki Makedonia Airport, operated by Fraport Greece, in Thessaloniki, Greece, on Wednesday, May 19, 2021. European Union governments agreed to allow quarantine-free travel for vaccinated tourists and visitors from countries deemed safe, paving the way for the resumption of hassle-free trans-Atlantic flights. Photographer: Konstantinos Tsakalidis/BloombergExplained: contradictory Covid international travel rules

Coronavirus - live updates

The travel industry’s future is said to be on a “cliff edge” and it is hoped the government will listen to demonstrators and public pressure to allow some form of overseas summer getaway.

“The whole international travel and tourism industry is coming together to pressure the policymakers to actually do something to help get it up off its knees,” said Brian Strutton, general secretary of the pilots’ union Balpa. “Because the restrictions on international travel that the government supports have been absolutely devastating.”

Gavin Newlands, the Scottish National Party’s spokesman on transport, agreed. “We’re approaching a cliff edge in the aviation and tourism sector this summer,” he told The National. “The government needs to make clear its plans to continue financing this key industry.”

London’s Gatwick airport, the main hub for holiday airlines, reported a 92 per cent drop in flights from 2019, with Heathrow, Stansted and Manchester all experiencing an 80 per cent drop.

Meanwhile, millions of British people are desperate not to spend a second summer holiday at home, but are constrained by the government’s traffic light system for international travel.

Only 11 destinations appear on the green list of countries from which people arriving in the UK need not quarantine.

People returning from red-list destinations, including the UAE, must stay in a designated hotel, at their own expense, while those returning from amber destinations – most countries – must self-isolate for 10 days when they return to the UK.

“There’s a huge appetite for people to go abroad,” said Katie Crowe of Battleface, a travel insurance company.

“Our survey has shown nearly half of Brits will consider taking a holiday to Spain, France, Italy and Portugal, so there is an enormous desire for travel to those destinations currently rated amber by the British government”.

She said about three quarters said they would complete a full vaccination programme if this was needed to travel internationally.

Tourists cross a street in downtown Lisbon, Portugal. “There’s a huge appetite for people to go abroad,” said Katie Crowe of Battleface, the Covid travel insurance company. AFP
Recent analysis by NHS Test and Trace, updated every three weeks, has shown that no variants of concern were found in travellers returning from any of the 167 amber-listed countries.

Fewer than one in 200 people tested positive for Covid on their return and only 1.8 per cent arrivals from “red” countries tested positive.

It is this evidence that the aviation industry believes should convince the government to release the shackles.

“The government has published no evidence or information at all about how it is classifying countries in different traffic light tiers,” said Brian Strutton, acting general secretary of Balpa. “Even the experts can’t understand why some countries are on the green list and others are not.”

He said some Mediterranean islands, the Canaries and the US were safe for travel and “vital for the UK travel tourism industry” to recover this summer.

“The public is being tormented by this stop-start policy. We just need some sensible answers,” he said.

Fully vaccinated to duck travel restrictions?

The argument for fully immunised people to be allowed to visit countries on the amber travel list without the need to quarantine on return is gaining traction.

Whitehall insiders have told The National the current information could lead to the removal of the requirement.

“We are entirely sympathetic to the plight of the travel industry but we have to take the safety-first approach,” said a government insider. “We’re not going to readily ease off on our restrictions because of industry pressure, the stakes are too high.”

But there was a firm hint that the government will consider relaxing the quarantine rules when it updates travel restrictions on Thursday.

We’ve had nowhere near the level of support needed to deal with the devastating impact this crisis has had on people’s jobs, livelihoods and businesses

Luke Petherbridge, ABTA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has indicated that the quarantine lifting is now being seriously considered. “This hasn’t been clinically advised yet” but it is “absolutely something” the government is “working on”, he said on Tuesday.

There is also a possibility that a few areas will turn “green”, with Malta favoured, plus some Greek islands, alongside the Balearics and Canary Islands.

The wave of pressure is also coming from the Association of British Travel Agents, which backs Wednesday’s Travel Day of Action. Protests are planned in Edinburgh, Cardiff and Belfast, as well as in London, to send a strong signal to the government.

“We’ve had nowhere near the level of support needed to deal with the devastating impact this crisis has had on people’s jobs, livelihoods and businesses,” Luke Petherbridge, of ABTA, said.

Meanwhile, holiday group Tui has announced it has joined Virgin Atlantic and British Airways’ parent company IAG in supporting legal action against the government’s coronavirus travel restrictions.

They want more government transparency on how the government determines which countries are on the green, amber and red lists.

While the British travel industry has suffered the most in Europe, it is not just the financial toll, said Brian Strutton of Balpa.

“The figures don’t do justice in explaining the emotional toll this has taken on those working in travel. We’ve got pilots who are almost destitute.”

“I understand the frustration and anger because in large part this is self-inflicted,” said Mr Newlands.

“We definitely need to talk about the quarantine possibilities because there's lots of evidence to suggest that that would be a good way forward, especially as our vaccination programme is ahead of the rest of Europe.”

Acutely aware of the costs from a second summer of restrictions, the government is potentially in listening mode. The sight of pilots and flight attendants protesting on Wednesday could well tip the balance.

Updated: June 22, 2021 07:45 PM

