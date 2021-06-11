Theresa May launches blistering attack on UK’s ‘chaotic’ travel restrictions

Former prime minister argues vaccine success means borders should reopen

Travellers arrive at Heathrow Airport. EPA 
Travellers arrive at Heathrow Airport. EPA 

Former UK prime minister Theresa May has attacked the government's travel restrictions as “incomprehensible” for one of the world’s most vaccinated countries.

In an intervention timed to coincide with the G7 summit, Mrs May said the border policy gave the impression that Britain was “shut for business”, arguing rules should be relaxed to avoid “falling behind” the EU.

She urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be “upfront” with people that Covid deaths will continue, arguing “we will never be able to travel abroad again” if ministers continued to fear new variants.

Read More

Health chiefs are calling for a delay to the last lockdown easing measure to allow more people to be inoculated. AFP UK ministers considering four-week delay to end of Covid restrictions

The ex-prime minister’s warning came as Heathrow Airport figures showed passenger numbers were 90 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

British Airways on Thursday said it had put thousands of staff back on furlough because of the delay to restarting travel, while Airlines UK said carriers will not be able to survive if they continue to take on debt.

Britain’s traffic-light system for travel was plunged into chaos last week after ministers axed Portugal from the green list.

It was the only European quarantine-free destination for holidaymakers.

Mrs May said the government “needs to decide whether it wants an airline industry and aviation sector” in the UK.

“We now have over 50 per cent of the adult population vaccinated - a wonderful programme - yet we’re more restricted on travel than we were last year,” she told MPs during a debate in the House of Commons.

“In 2020, I went to Switzerland in August, South Korea in September, there was no vaccine and travel was possible – this year there is a vaccine, travel is not possible. I really don’t understand the stance the government is taking.”

She said it was still “permissible” to travel to amber list countries, as long as those returning to the UK quarantine at home.

Theresa May criticised the traffic-light system as 'chaotic'. AP
Theresa May criticised the traffic-light system as 'chaotic'. AP

“But government ministers tell people that they mustn’t travel - the messaging is mixed and the system chaotic,” she said.

“It is incomprehensible that one of the most heavily vaccinated countries in the world is one that is most reluctant to give its citizens the freedoms those vaccinations should support.”

Ministers have continued to stress the threat of imported variants of Covid-19 they say could undermine the country’s vaccination programme.

However, Mrs May said “there will be new variants every year”.

“If the government’s position is that we cannot open up travel until there are no new variants elsewhere in the world then we will never be able to travel abroad ever again,” she said.

“We will not eradicate Covid-19 from the UK. There will not be a time when we can say that there will never be another case of Covid-19 in this country … sadly people will die from Covid here in the UK in the future, as 10,000 to 20,000 people do every year from flu.”

Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye urged G7 leaders to turn their attention to international travel.

“With the G7 starting today, ministers have a chance to kick-start the green global recovery by agreeing how to resume international travel safely and setting a mandate for sustainable aviation fuels that will decarbonise aviation,” he said.

“This is the time for them to show global leadership.”

Updated: June 11, 2021 01:04 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Workers walk along a street in the City of London. The country’s economic output was 27.6% higher in April than in the same month 12 months earlier. Bloomberg

UK economy accelerates in April with monthly growth of 2.3%

Economy
Health chiefs are calling for a delay to the last lockdown easing measure to allow more people to be inoculated. AFP 

UK ministers considering four-week delay to end of Covid restrictions

Europe
All travellers from the UAE arriving in the UK are required to quarantine at a government-approved hotel for 11 days, regardless of whether they have been vaccinated against Covid-19 or not. EPA / ANDY RAIN

Travelling from UAE this summer: which countries require quarantine?

Transport
Santos D'Souza, 62, talks about the unexpected death of his cousin at a Chocoholics grief support group meeting in Cafe Ceramique, Dubai.

UAE support groups offer safe space to people grieving in the pandemic

Wellbeing
Jagdish Tanna, third right, died of Covid-19 days before celebrating his wife’s birthday and his 47th wedding anniversary. Courtesy: Tanna family  

UAE families devastated by loss of parents to Covid-19 urge public to stay safe

Health
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez