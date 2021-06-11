Theresa May launches blistering attack on UK’s ‘chaotic’ travel restrictions

Former UK prime minister Theresa May has attacked the government's travel restrictions as “incomprehensible” for one of the world’s most vaccinated countries.

In an intervention timed to coincide with the G7 summit, Mrs May said the border policy gave the impression that Britain was “shut for business”, arguing rules should be relaxed to avoid “falling behind” the EU.

She urged Prime Minister Boris Johnson to be “upfront” with people that Covid deaths will continue, arguing “we will never be able to travel abroad again” if ministers continued to fear new variants.

The ex-prime minister’s warning came as Heathrow Airport figures showed passenger numbers were 90 per cent below pre-pandemic levels.

British Airways on Thursday said it had put thousands of staff back on furlough because of the delay to restarting travel, while Airlines UK said carriers will not be able to survive if they continue to take on debt.

Britain’s traffic-light system for travel was plunged into chaos last week after ministers axed Portugal from the green list.

It was the only European quarantine-free destination for holidaymakers.

Mrs May said the government “needs to decide whether it wants an airline industry and aviation sector” in the UK.

“We now have over 50 per cent of the adult population vaccinated - a wonderful programme - yet we’re more restricted on travel than we were last year,” she told MPs during a debate in the House of Commons.

“In 2020, I went to Switzerland in August, South Korea in September, there was no vaccine and travel was possible – this year there is a vaccine, travel is not possible. I really don’t understand the stance the government is taking.”

She said it was still “permissible” to travel to amber list countries, as long as those returning to the UK quarantine at home.

Theresa May criticised the traffic-light system as 'chaotic'. AP

“But government ministers tell people that they mustn’t travel - the messaging is mixed and the system chaotic,” she said.

“It is incomprehensible that one of the most heavily vaccinated countries in the world is one that is most reluctant to give its citizens the freedoms those vaccinations should support.”

Ministers have continued to stress the threat of imported variants of Covid-19 they say could undermine the country’s vaccination programme.

However, Mrs May said “there will be new variants every year”.

“If the government’s position is that we cannot open up travel until there are no new variants elsewhere in the world then we will never be able to travel abroad ever again,” she said.

“We will not eradicate Covid-19 from the UK. There will not be a time when we can say that there will never be another case of Covid-19 in this country … sadly people will die from Covid here in the UK in the future, as 10,000 to 20,000 people do every year from flu.”

Heathrow Airport boss John Holland-Kaye urged G7 leaders to turn their attention to international travel.

“With the G7 starting today, ministers have a chance to kick-start the green global recovery by agreeing how to resume international travel safely and setting a mandate for sustainable aviation fuels that will decarbonise aviation,” he said.

“This is the time for them to show global leadership.”