Social media platforms join UK’s vaccination drive as one million young people book their shot

Ministers consider dropping quarantine rules for fully vaccinated people

All adults over the age of 18 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 in England, Northern Ireland and Wales. Reuters 
All adults over the age of 18 can now be vaccinated against Covid-19 in England, Northern Ireland and Wales. Reuters 

Social media platforms have united for a new campaign to encourage young people in the UK to become vaccinated against Covid-19.

Snapchat, YouTube, TikTok and Reddit are among the platforms to team up with the UK government as it moves to the final stage of its successful vaccination drive.

More than one million vaccine appointments were booked in England at the weekend after the programme opened up to include over-18s on Friday.

Read More

A pedestrian passes a sign for a Covid-19 testing centre in Blackburn, northern England. According to government figures, 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases in the UK are the Delta variant. AFPWHO: Delta variant becoming dominant global coronavirus strain

By July 19, it is hoped that all adults will have had their first dose and everyone aged over 50 – as well as the clinically extremely vulnerable - will have been offered their second.

But data suggests people between the ages of 16 and 29 have the highest level of vaccine hesitancy in the UK.

The Office for National Statistics said 13 per cent of people in that age bracket were unsure about being vaccinated against Covid-19.

It is hoped that joining with social media platforms will help combat misinformation and encourage more young people to receive a shot.

Snapchat users will be able to use new NHS stickers and a filter that says "I've had my vaccine", while TikTok will feature videos with scientists to explain how the vaccines work.

Facebook and Instagram are not among the platforms involved in the government campaign.

Dr Karan Rangarajan, an NHS surgeon and influencer who has 3.9 million followers on TikTok, said people in their late teens and early 20s were the prime targets of the project.

“They are also in the UK the last cohort to be eligible for the vaccine so it's a really important group to target,” she said.

The campaign was launched on the same day that authorities planned to ease all social distancing restrictions in England.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to delay the move until June 21 date set out in the road map to July 19 because of increasing concern over the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19.

Britain on Sunday recorded 9,284 new cases and six deaths within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test.

Although lower than recent days, the number of new cases reflects an upward trend in recent weeks, driven by the spread of the Delta variant.

But analysis of National Health Service Test and Trace data suggests fewer than one in 200 travellers from countries on the UK's "amber list" tested positive for Covid-19.

That increased calls for the government to drop the traffic-light system for international travel.

Only 89 of 23,465 passengers who travelled to the UK from amber-list countries between May 20 and June 9 tested positive – a rate of 0.4 per cent. The data showed no “variants of concern” were detected.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock is also reportedly considering a plan to remove the self-isolation rule for fully vaccinated people who come into contact with a positive case.

Under the proposal, daily lateral flow testing would replace the isolation and quarantine rules for vaccinated people, although no final decisions have been made.

Scientists continued to emphasise the importance of people receiving both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

However, Anthony Harnden, a professor of primary care at the University of Oxford, said the next challenge for ministers would be the distribution of booster shots in the autumn.

“The key question is how long do these vaccines last and what is the duration of protection,” he told BBC’s Radio 4 Today programme.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said on Monday that the remaining restrictions were unlikely to be lifted before July 19.

“Hopefully on July 19 everything can revert back to some kind of normality,” he told Sky News.

“It could be before, but I think it’s unlikely. Generally, we’ve stuck to the dates we’ve set.”

Updated: June 21, 2021 11:59 AM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
Construction workers at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, about 20 kilometres north of the capital Doha. AFP

Qatar to require World Cup 2022 fans to be vaccinated

Gulf
A pedestrian passes a sign for a Covid-19 testing centre in Blackburn, northern England. According to government figures, 90 per cent of new coronavirus cases in the UK are the Delta variant. AFP

Delta variant: Initial mild symptoms allow virus to spread fast

Health
Sotrovimab was prescribed to patients in UAE who are at high risk of suffering Covid-19 complications. Early use of the drug cuts deaths by as much as 85 per cent. Supplied

Sotrovimab: Patients in UAE already receiving new Covid-19 treatment

Health
People shop at Kasimedu Fishing Harbour in Chennai, India, as the Covid-19 infection rate continues to fall. EPA

India just weeks from third wave after relaxing Covid-19 rules, experts say

Asia
People queue outside a mass vaccination centre for those aged 18 and over at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, in London, Britain, June 20, 2021. Reuters

UK records 9,284 new Covid-19 cases in rising trend

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
ISTANBUL, TURKEY - JULY 26: Turkish Prime Minister and Presidential Candidate Recep Tayyip Erdogan (R) in action at the exhibition match played after the opening of the football stadium named Basaksehir Fatih Terim in Istanbul, Turkey on July 26, 2014. Fatih Terim is currently the Technical Director of Turkish National Team. (Photo by Kayhan Ozer/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Turkish president meddling in football?
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?