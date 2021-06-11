Navalny team vows to fight on after 'extremism' ruling

EU and other western countries quick to condemn ruling by Moscow court

File photo: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in front of security officers standing guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, AP
File photo: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny speaks to the media in front of security officers standing guard at the Foundation for Fighting Corruption office in Moscow, AP

Jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's anti-corruption group vowed Thursday to fight on after a court called it an "extremist" organisation and ordered its closure.

EU members and other western countries were quick to condemn Wednesday's late-night ruling, but Russian officials described Navalny as an agent collaborating with Washington.

The court decision, before parliamentary elections in September, was the latest move in a campaign against critics of the Kremlin.

Some of its most vocal opponents have fled the country and some activist groups and independent media have closed.

The ruling bans Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and a network of regional offices from operating and, under a recently passed law, prevents those associated with the groups from running in elections.

Read More

FILE PHOTO: Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny delivers a speech during a rally to demand the release of jailed protesters, who were detained during opposition demonstrations for fair elections, in Moscow, Russia September 29, 2019. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov/File PhotoAlexei Navalny agrees to end hunger strike in Russian jail

EU holds Russia responsible for deteriorating health of Alexei Navalny

The Foundation was defiant, saying on Twitter on Thursday morning: "We woke up, smiled with destructive intent and knowing that we are a 'danger to society' will continue to fight corruption."

What it will be able to do is unclear after the ruling, which followed a 12-hour hearing behind closed doors.

Navalny's key allies still in Russia are under close law enforcement supervision, some under house arrest, and other prominent aides have gone into exile.

He was jailed for more than two and a half years in February after he returned from Germany where he had been convalescing after a poisoning attack that he blamed on the Kremlin.

Russia's most prominent opposition leader, who is in a penal colony outside Moscow, acknowledged supporters would now have to change their strategy.

The ruling came at a difficult time for Russia's embattled opposition, which hoped to make a dent in the Kremlin's monopoly on political life during parliamentary elections in September.

"But we will not retreat from our goals and ideas. This is our country and we have no other," Navalny, 45, said on Instagram.

The EU condemned the court ruling as the latest effort to "suppress" the opposition.

"It is an unfounded decision that confirms a negative pattern of a systematic crackdown on human rights and freedoms which are enshrined in the Russian constitution," EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said.

Amnesty International said the ruling placed "tens of thousands of Navalny's supporters at risk of prosecution".

"This is one of the Kremlin's most cynical and brazen attempts so far to crack down on the rights to freedom of expression and association," the rights group said.

The committee of ministers of pan-European rights body the Council of Europe said it strongly urged Russia to "immediately" release Navalny.

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had described the ruling as "perverse" and "Kafka-esque", while the US called on Moscow to end the crackdown and release Navalny.

US President Joe Biden has promised to raise the issue of human rights with Russian President Vladimir Putin when the two meet next week in Geneva.

The spokeswoman for Russia's Foreign Ministry said the international outcry suggested Navalny was working with foreign governments.

"They show such political zeal because it touches those whom they supervised, those whom they supported politically and in other ways," Maria Zakharova said.

Russian authorities have accused the opposition of working for and receiving funding from foreign interests.

Prosecutors in April requested that Navalny's organisations be given the "extremist" designation, saying they were plotting an uprising with support from the West.

Announcing the decision on Wednesday, a representative of the prosecutors said Navalny's groups had "incited hatred and enmity against government officials, but also committed extremist actions".

His network of regional offices had promoted his "smart voting" campaign, which encouraged voters to cast ballots for candidates most likely to unseat Kremlin-friendly incumbents.

Leonid Volkov, a close ally of Navalny who used to run the nationwide network of offices, said on Thursday that this work would continue.

"Although Navalny's headquarters no longer exist, we, Navalny's team, are still working on smart voting," he said in a YouTube video.

"Our task in the autumn elections to the State Duma is to win as many mandates as possible from United Russia," he said, referring to the Kremlin-aligned ruling party.

But legislation signed by Mr Putin this month bars employees and even supporters of "extremist" groups from running in elections, paving the way for a clear sweep by Kremlin-backed candidates.

The FBK, which has published investigations into the wealth of Russia's elites, independently investigated Navalny's poisoning and concluded that attack was carried out by the FSB security agency.

On Thursday, Navalny's allies said they gained access to his medical documents from a Siberian hospital. where he was first taken after his plane made an emergency landing, which showed symptoms consistent with a diagnosis of poisoning.

Political analyst Valery Solovei said Wednesday's ruling carried serious implications for many Russians.

"The most dangerous aspect of this decision is that it is retroactive," he said, noting that even regular Russians who visited Navalny's website in recent years or donated could be implicated.

"This is an indefinitely wide range of people."

Updated: June 11, 2021 04:23 AM

SHARE

SHARE

EDITOR'S PICKS
Jill Biden was given a first edition copy of 'The Apple Tree' by Daphne du Maurier. No 10 Downing Street

Carrie Johnson gives Jill Biden novel by Cornwall-loving author Daphne du Maurier

Europe
Former diplomat Sigrid Kaag and her D66 political party hope the formation of a government for the Netherlands will not be a drawn-out process. EPA. 

Former UN diplomat Sigrid Kaag's skills bear fruit in political career in Netherlands

Europe
Ali Jawad always had big sporting dreams. For a boy born with no legs, achieving them in the Paralympic arena was already going to be a challenge - but he could have had no idea back then just how arduous a journey it would be. Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

A man possessed: the guiding light of Paralympian Ali Jawad

Europe
Farmer Philip Hughes (left) has made a good return since buying is first crypto mining rig from supplier Josh Riddett two years ago. Courtesy Easy Crypto Hunter

How British farmers use cow manure to create new crypto coins

Energy
Kathryn Wainwright is in hotel quarantine after flying to the UK from Abu Dhabi. Courtesy, Kathryn Wainwright

On board first direct flight from Abu Dhabi to Heathrow since UK red list changes

Europe
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read
Beyond the Headlines
Members of Kataib Hezbollah, one of the most powerful Iran-backed militias in Iraq, take part in a parade in Baghdad to mark Quds Day on May 6, 2021. Reuters

Beyond The Headlines: How will Mustafa Al Kadhimi rein in Iraq's militias?
Vaccine passports could raise ethical issues. Alamy

Beyond the Headlines: Are vaccine passports necessary or discriminatory?
A demonstrator wears a cap in the colours of the palestinian flag during a pro-Palestinian protest in Berlin on May 19, 2021. Thousands of demonstrators marched waving Palestinian flags and shouting pro-Palestine slogans as Israel and the Palestinians were mired in their worst conflict in years. / AFP / John MACDOUGALL

Beyond the Headlines: Are Palestinians being censored by social media?
Palestinians inspect damage to buildings in Al Saftawi street northern Gaza City. Getty

Beyond the Headlines: What led to the clashes between Israel and Palestine?
The first image of Mars taken by the UAE's Hope probe, which arrived to the planet on February 9. EPA

Beyond the Headlines: What Mars missions mean for humanity
mRNA vaccines have already proven themselves effective against Covid-19. Reuters 

How mRNA Covid-19 vaccines could mean HIV cures and anti-cancer jabs
Vials labelled "Moderna, AstraZeneca, Pfizer - Biontech, Johnson&Johnson, Sputnik V coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine" are seen in this illustration picture taken May 2, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Beyond the Headlines: How Covid-19 mRNA research could cure HIV and cancer
Funeral pyres of Covid-19 victims burn in an area converted for mass cremation in New Delhi, India. AP

Beyond the Headlines: how did India's Covid crisis get so big?
The Carlsbad Desalination plant in California uses reverse osmosis to convert seawater into drinkable water. Bloomberg via Getty Images

Beyond the Headlines: can desalination solve the world's water worries?
The UAE's Hope Consortium delivers Covid-19 vaccine doses across the world. Hope Consortium

Beyond the Headlines: How Abu Dhabi’s Hope Consortium is helping to vaccinate the world
FILE PHOTO: A vial of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a vaccination center, amid the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Ronquieres, Belgium April 6, 2021. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

Beyond the Headlines: Is the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine safe?
TOPSHOT - This satellite imagery released by Maxar Technologies shows a close up overview of the MV Ever Given container ship and tugboats in the Suez Canal on March 29, 2021. The MV Ever Given was refloated and the Suez Canal reopened on March 29, 2021, sparking relief almost a week after the huge container ship got stuck during a sandstorm and blocked a major artery for global trade. AFP correspondents observed tugboat crews sounding their foghorns in celebration after the Ever Given, a cargo megaship the length of four football fields, was dislodged from the banks of the Suez. - RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS / AFP / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies / - / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - MANDATORY CREDIT "AFP PHOTO / Satellite image ©2021 Maxar Technologies" - NO MARKETING - NO ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS - DISTRIBUTED AS A SERVICE TO CLIENTS

Beyond the Headlines: how to stop ships getting stuck in the Suez