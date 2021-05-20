Global Pandemic Radar for fighting Covid variants announced by Boris Johnson

File photo: A lab worker holds a vial of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen Covid-19 vaccine candidate in an undated photograph. Johnson & Johnson via Reuters.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson will launch plans for a new Global Pandemic Radar to identify coronavirus variants and track new diseases around the world.

“Tackling Covid-19 globally and ensuring we are better prepared for future health threats is an absolute priority for the UK’s G7 presidency,” Mr Johnson said before Friday’s launch of the project, ahead of the Global Health Summit hosted by Italy and the EU.

“The world must never be caught unawares again by a virus spreading among us unchecked.

"We need to build a system of disease surveillance fit for the 21st century, with real-time data sharing and rapid genomic sequencing and response."

The pathogen surveillance network aims to be this system, enabling the rapid development of vaccines, treatments and tests.

Mr Johnson spoke to the Director General of the World Health Organisation, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, and Wellcome Trust director Jeremy Farrar on Thursday about the next steps for the project before the G7 summit, which the UK is hosting in June.

The WHO will lead an implementation group, supported by the Wellcome Trust, to launch the new international partnership.

Work on tracking future pandemics is already under way, and earlier in May, a WHO centre for pandemic and epidemic intelligence was unveiled in Berlin.

The WHO surveillance first identified the B1617 Indian variant, which is now present in 50 countries and has jeopardised the UK’s timetable for lifting Covid restrictions.

The Global Pandemic Radar is expected to be fully up and running with a network of surveillance centres before the end of 2021.

Mr Johnson first called for a global network of disease surveillance centres in a five-point plan presented to the UN Security Council last September.

More on coronavirus

[ Experts say Indian coronavirus variant 'may not be as contagious as thought' ]

[ Ursula von der Leyen: EU vaccinations are catching up with the US ]

[ How old is Prince William? Duke of Cambridge receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine ]

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Wenger's Arsenal reign in numbers 1,228 - games at the helm, ahead of Sunday's Premier League fixture against West Ham United.

704 - wins to date as Arsenal manager.

3 - Premier League title wins, the last during an unbeaten Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

1,549 - goals scored in Premier League matches by Wenger's teams.

10 - major trophies won.

473 - Premier League victories.

7 - FA Cup triumphs, with three of those having come the last four seasons.

151 - Premier League losses.

21 - full seasons in charge.

49 - games unbeaten in the Premier League from May 2003 to October 2004.

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Australia men's Test cricket fixtures 2021/22 One-off Test v Afghanistan:

Nov 27-Dec 1: Blundstone Arena, Hobart The Ashes v England:

Dec 8-12: 1st Test, Gabba, Brisbane

Dec 16-20: 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (day/night)

Dec 26-30: 3rd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Jan 5-9, 2022: 4th Test, Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney

Jan 14-18: 5th Test, Optus Stadium, Perth

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Padmaavat Director: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Starring: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Shahid Kapoor, Jim Sarbh 3.5/5

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

Have you been targeted? Tuan Phan of SimplyFI.org lists five signs you have been mis-sold to: 1. Your pension fund has been placed inside an offshore insurance wrapper with a hefty upfront commission. 2. The money has been transferred into a structured note. These products have high upfront, recurring commission and should never be in a pension account. 3. You have also been sold investment funds with an upfront initial charge of around 5 per cent. ETFs, for example, have no upfront charges. 4. The adviser charges a 1 per cent charge for managing your assets. They are being paid for doing nothing. They have already claimed massive amounts in hidden upfront commission. 5. Total annual management cost for your pension account is 2 per cent or more, including platform, underlying fund and advice charges.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.