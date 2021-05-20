How old is Prince William? Duke of Cambridge receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Queen's grandson given the shot at London's Science Museum

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, tweeted this picture after receiving his coronavirus vaccination this week. Kensington Palace.

Neil Murphy
May 20, 2021

Prince William revealed on Thursday he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine after he fell ill with the disease last year.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, became the latest member of the royal family to be inoculated against Covid-19, getting his shot at London's Science Museum this week.

Prince William calls on public to follow the queen and get Covid vaccine

"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine," he said on his official Twitter account. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you've done and continue to do".

The UK's National Health Service has vaccinated almost 37 million people and last week extended its inoculation campaign to include people in their 30s.

William fell ill with the disease last April, at about the same time as his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, although he kept the news secret until November.

Media reports said he had not wanted to alarm anyone and that he had been hit quite badly by the virus.

Other members of the royal family also disclosed that they have been vaccinated, including Queen Elizabeth, 95, and Charles.

The queen said having the shot was very quick and did not hurt, and she encouraged the public to follow suit, saying those who were wary should think of others.

Updated: May 20th 2021, 9:04 AM
EDITOR'S PICKS