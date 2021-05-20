How old is Prince William? Duke of Cambridge receives first dose of Covid-19 vaccine

Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, tweeted this picture after receiving his coronavirus vaccination this week. Kensington Palace.

Prince William revealed on Thursday he had received his first dose of a coronavirus vaccine after he fell ill with the disease last year.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, became the latest member of the royal family to be inoculated against Covid-19, getting his shot at London's Science Museum this week.

Read More Prince William calls on public to follow the queen and get Covid vaccine

"On Tuesday I received my first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine," he said on his official Twitter account. "To all those working on the vaccine rollout – thank you for everything you've done and continue to do".

The UK's National Health Service has vaccinated almost 37 million people and last week extended its inoculation campaign to include people in their 30s.

William fell ill with the disease last April, at about the same time as his father, heir-to-the-throne Prince Charles, although he kept the news secret until November.

Media reports said he had not wanted to alarm anyone and that he had been hit quite badly by the virus.

Other members of the royal family also disclosed that they have been vaccinated, including Queen Elizabeth, 95, and Charles.

The queen said having the shot was very quick and did not hurt, and she encouraged the public to follow suit, saying those who were wary should think of others.

The UK's most unusual vaccine centres - in pictures

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 14 1297403943 Staff prepare to give the Covid vaccine made by Pfizer-BioNTech to patients at a vaccination centre set up inside Salisbury Cathedral, England. Getty Images (Getty Images)

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix GP3 race, 12:30pm Formula 1 final practice, 2pm Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm Formula 2 race, 6:40pm Performance: Sam Smith

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Ant-Man and the Wasp Director: Peyton Reed Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas Three stars

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited

Joseph E. Stiglitz

W. W. Norton & Company

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

The 12 breakaway clubs England Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur Italy

AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus Spain

Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars

Panipat Director Ashutosh Gowariker Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman Rating 3 /5 stars