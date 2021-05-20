Experts say Indian coronavirus variant 'may not be as contagious as thought'

Virus Outbreak India Health workers talk to attendants of a patient at a hospital meant for treating COVID-19 patients in New Delhi, India. AP (Associated Press)

The Indian variant of Covid-19 may not be as transmissible as first thought, according to some experts.

The B1617.2 strain, a sublineage of a new variant of concern, is growing rapidly in the UK, as it did in India, where it was first detected.

However, some scientists said the surge may actually be the result of a phenomenon called the "founder effect".

That happens when a small number of people infect a higher proportion than normal.

Experts suspect this is because cases are increasing in the UK in areas with high numbers of large, multi-generational households but are now levelling off in some parts.

Prof Carl Heneghan, director of the Centre for Evidence-Based Medicine at the University of Oxford, said numbers were “falling off at speed” in India.

"We could be looking at a founder effect and where you've got a small number of people having a bigger impact," he told The Telegraph.

“India is actually looking more like the natural curve which happens in winter and has a high drop-off, as opposed to flattening the curve.”

Speaking from Downing Street on Wednesday evening, Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, the UK's deputy chief medical officer, said that the additional transmissibility fell within in a wide range.

"We have a credible range which goes from a few per cent through to 50 per cent more transmissible," he said.

"I think most people feel it’s going to be in the middle, but it is just too early."

Opinion divided over strength of variant

Other experts, however, do not agree, citing models that suggest the strain has a significant growth advantage.

Tom Wenseleers, a biology and biostatistics professor at KU Leuven in Belgium, said the latest data showed B1617.2 was still "spreading like wildfire and outcompeting the Kent variant, B117".

Assuming a constant and unaltered generation time of 4.7 days, a growth advantage of 10% per day would translate to a ~60% transmission advantage. — Tom Wenseleers (@TWenseleers) May 18, 2021

He pointed to a model which showed the Indian variant had a growth advantage of 11 per cent a day over the Kent strain.

“Assuming a constant and unaltered generation time of 4.7 days, a growth advantage of 10 per cent a day would translate to a 60 per cent transmission advantage,” he wrote on Twitter.

He said that could be because of several reasons.

“In practice, a mix of increased contagiousness, longer duration of infectiousness and/or some immune escape could explain this growth advantage. This remains to be studied further.”

Three ways to get a gratitude glow By committing to at least one of these daily, you can bring more gratitude into your life, says Ong. During your morning skincare routine, name five things you are thankful for about yourself.

As you finish your skincare routine, look yourself in the eye and speak an affirmation, such as: “I am grateful for every part of me, including my ability to take care of my skin.”

In the evening, take some deep breaths, notice how your skin feels, and listen for what your skin is grateful for.

The specs Engine: 0.8-litre four cylinder Power: 70bhp Torque: 66Nm Transmission: four-speed manual Price: $1,075 new in 1967, now valued at $40,000 On sale: Models from 1966 to 1970

10 tips for entry-level job seekers Have an up-to-date, professional LinkedIn profile. If you don’t have a LinkedIn account, set one up today. Avoid poor-quality profile pictures with distracting backgrounds. Include a professional summary and begin to grow your network.

Keep track of the job trends in your sector through the news. Apply for job alerts at your dream organisations and the types of jobs you want – LinkedIn uses AI to share similar relevant jobs based on your selections.

Double check that you’ve highlighted relevant skills on your resume and LinkedIn profile.

For most entry-level jobs, your resume will first be filtered by an applicant tracking system for keywords. Look closely at the description of the job you are applying for and mirror the language as much as possible (while being honest and accurate about your skills and experience).

Keep your CV professional and in a simple format – make sure you tailor your cover letter and application to the company and role.

Go online and look for details on job specifications for your target position. Make a list of skills required and set yourself some learning goals to tick off all the necessary skills one by one.

Don’t be afraid to reach outside your immediate friends and family to other acquaintances and let them know you are looking for new opportunities.

Make sure you’ve set your LinkedIn profile to signal that you are “open to opportunities”. Also be sure to use LinkedIn to search for people who are still actively hiring by searching for those that have the headline “I’m hiring” or “We’re hiring” in their profile.

Prepare for online interviews using mock interview tools. Even before landing interviews, it can be useful to start practising.

Be professional and patient. Always be professional with whoever you are interacting with throughout your search process, this will be remembered. You need to be patient, dedicated and not give up on your search. Candidates need to make sure they are following up appropriately for roles they have applied. Arda Atalay, head of Mena private sector at LinkedIn Talent Solutions, Rudy Bier, managing partner of Kinetic Business Solutions and Ben Kinerman Daltrey, co-founder of KinFitz

RESULT Valencia 3 Kevin Gameiro 21', 51' Ferran Torres 67' Atlanta 4 Josip Llicic 3' (P), 43' (P), 71', 82'

The biog Name: Sarah Al Senaani Age: 35 Martial status: Married with three children - aged 8, 6 and 2 Education: Masters of arts in cultural communication and tourism Favourite movie: Captain Corelli’s Mandolin Favourite hobbies: Art and horseback ridding Occupation: Communication specialist at a government agency and the owner of Atelier Favourite cuisine: Definitely Emirati - harees is my favourite dish

COMPANY PROFILE Name: N2 Technology Founded: 2018 Based: Dubai, UAE Sector: Startups Size: 14 Funding: $1.7m from HNIs

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Teams in the EHL White Bears, Al Ain Theebs, Dubai Mighty Camels, Abu Dhabi Storms, Abu Dhabi Scorpions and Vipers

WWE Super ShowDown results Seth Rollins beat Baron Corbin to retain his WWE Universal title Finn Balor defeated Andrade to stay WWE Intercontinental Championship Shane McMahon defeated Roman Reigns Lars Sullivan won by disqualification against Lucha House Party Randy Orton beats Triple H Braun Strowman beats Bobby Lashley Kofi Kingston wins against Dolph Zigggler to retain the WWE World Heavyweight Championship Mansoor Al Shehail won the 50-man Battle Royal The Undertaker beat Goldberg

Generation Start-up: Awok company profile Started: 2013 Founder: Ulugbek Yuldashev Sector: e-commerce Size: 600 plus Stage: still in talks with VCs Principal Investors: self-financed by founder

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

