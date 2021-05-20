Covid-19 drops to ninth-leading cause of death in England

Latest data shows Alzheimer’s disease deadlier than coronavirus

Covid-19 was the ninth-leading cause of death in the UK. Getty Images 

Brodie Owen
May 20, 2021

People in England are more likely to die from Alzheimer’s than Covid-19, data shows.

Research by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed 941 deaths were caused by coronavirus last month – the equivalent of 2.4 per cent of all deaths registered in England.

The tally made the disease the ninth-leading cause of death in April.

From November to February, Covid-19 was the leading cause of death in England.

In March, the disease was the third-leading cause of death, before dropping six places in a month.

In April, ischaemic heart disease (4,144 deaths) was the biggest killer in England, followed by dementia and Alzheimer’s disease (4,018 deaths).

April was also the first month where deaths in England were below the five-year average – 6.1 per cent lower – since August 2020, ONS data showed.

The overall mortality rate was 851.2 deaths per 100,000 people – the lowest for April since 2001.

England’s chief medical officer Prof Chris Whitty referred to the improving Covid-19 situation when speaking about the dangers of smoking.

He said smoking-related diseases killed 90,000 a year. The UK’s total Covid-19 death toll is 127,694.

“Smoking is one of the biggest causes of a very large number of diseases, of which lung cancer is only one,” he said.

“It is likely that by the end of last year at least as many and probably more people will have died of smoking-related disease than of Covid. It also has a very significant impact on hospitalisation.”

Three people died from Covid-19 during the latest 24-hour period, and there were 2,696 new cases recorded.

Updated: May 20th 2021, 1:15 PM
The specs

Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo

Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed

Power: 271 and 409 horsepower

Torque: 385 and 650Nm

Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Saturday's schedule at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

GP3 race, 12:30pm

Formula 1 final practice, 2pm

Formula 1 qualifying, 5pm

Formula 2 race, 6:40pm

Performance: Sam Smith

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Director: Peyton Reed

Starring: Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Douglas

Three stars

Globalization and its Discontents Revisited
Joseph E. Stiglitz
W. W. Norton & Company

The 12 breakaway clubs

England

Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur

Italy
AC Milan, Inter Milan, Juventus

Spain
Atletico Madrid, Barcelona, Real Madrid

How does ToTok work?

The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store

To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname.

The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message.

Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

 

Living in...

This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

Panipat

Director Ashutosh Gowariker

Produced Ashutosh Gowariker, Rohit Shelatkar, Reliance Entertainment

Cast Arjun Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Kriti Sanon, Mohnish Behl, Padmini Kolhapure, Zeenat Aman

Rating 3 /stars

