Fugitive Belgian soldier Jurgen Conings found dead

A heavily armed soldier who threatened a top virologist was found dead on Sunday.

Jurgen Conings, 46, who had anti-vaccine views and was on a terrorism watchlist, had been on the run for a month.

“The cause of death is probably, according to initial findings, attributable to suicide by firearm, but this cause will have to be established during a future forensic examination,” the Belgian federal prosecutors’ office said.

Conings’ body was found in woodland in Dilserbos, eastern Belgium, after a cyclist noticed a smell and raised the alarm.

Police previously said the soldier was an “acute threat” and that there were “indications that he is violent”.

A manhunt was launched after the discovery of letters, apparently by Conings, that said he did not want to live in “a society ruled by virologists” and pledging to “join the resistance”.

He was thought to be carrying a rocket launcher, a sub-machinegun, a bulletproof vest and a pistol, and had stolen weapons from a barracks.

Conings had made threats against Marc Van Ranst, a prominent Covid-19 virologist in Belgium, and other experts. Dr Van Ranst and his family were taken into protective police custody.

“Being against Covid measures and Covid vaccines all too often coincides with aggression, violence and raw racism,” Dr Van Ranst said last month.

“Let one thing be clear: such threats do not make an impression on me.”