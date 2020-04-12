Dutch military police arrest two men with gun on airport train

Dutch military police on Saturday said they arrested two men, one of whom was carrying a loaded firearm, as they left a train to Schiphol airport.

The force said it had a special arrest team ready after receiving a report from an emergency services number that someone was loading a weapon on the train.

"The man in possession of a firearm and his travelling companion have been detained for investigation," military police said.

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic Power: 242bhp Torque: 370Nm Price: Dh136,814

