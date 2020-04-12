Dutch military police arrest two men with gun on airport train

Authorities move to intercept the pair after getting a report that the men were loading a weapon on the train

People wearing protective face masks walk through Schiphol Airport in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Reuters

The National
Apr 12, 2020

Dutch military police on Saturday said they arrested two men, one of whom was carrying a loaded firearm, as they left a train to Schiphol airport.

The force said it had a special arrest team ready after receiving a report from an emergency services number that someone was loading a weapon on the train.

"The man in possession of a firearm and his travelling companion have been detained for investigation," military police said.

Updated: April 12th 2020, 4:52 AM
The specs

Engine: 2.0-litre 4-cylturbo

Transmission: seven-speed DSG automatic

Power: 242bhp

Torque: 370Nm

Price: Dh136,814

