Storm Ciaran's 200kph winds cause Europe travel chaos

One person has been killed in France and dozens of flights have been cancelled as Storm Ciaran makes landfall, bringing winds of up to 200kph.

In the Netherlands, Dutch airline KLM said it scrapped dozens of flights to and from Amsterdam Schiphol on Thursday, ahead of the storm which is expected to bring gusts of up to 110kph.

“We have decided to cancel all KLM flights to and from Schiphol from early afternoon until the end of the day,” a representative for Air France KLM said.

More than 1 million households were left without electricity in France on Thursday after the storm made landfall, with parts in the north on red alert for strong winds.

In Brittany, where winds of up to 207kph were recorded on the Pointe du Raz, two people were injured and travel was prohibited, local prefect Alain Espinasse told RTL radio.

“I repeat: stay at home,” he said.

Transport Minister Clement Beaune told Franceinfo radio that a lorry driver died in Aisne, north-east of Paris, when a tree fell on his vehicle.

“This shows that even in regions that are not on red alert, there is a very high risk on the road,” Mr Beaune said.

A red wind warning, the highest level, was issued by Jersey Met for Wednesday into Thursday, with people warned to avoid outside activity due to predicted gusts of about 160kph.

On the UK mainland, forecasters issued two amber wind warnings, the second highest level of alert, for parts of the south coast of England, together with further yellow rain warnings, a lower level which means some disruption could be on the way.

A spokeswoman for Heathrow Airport said the hub had not been affected by the weather, but London Gatwick Airport experienced some disruption.

A representative for Gatwick told The National: "Storm Ciaran across the south-east has caused some delays this morning. As always, safety of passengers and staff is our number one priority, and we are working closely with our airline partners to minimise any disruption.

"We advise passengers to check the status of their flight with their airline before travelling."

The Met Office has warned of coastal gusts of 112kph to 128kph, with the potential for speed of up to 136kph.

People are being urged not to go near the water's edge due to “very dangerous conditions”.

An amber warning is in place in Cornwall and Devon, with the Met Office predicting Storm Ciaran will bring winds of 120kph to 136kph, with inland gusts of 104kph to 120kph.

Videos of waves crashing against the coast in Cornwall were already being shared on social media late on Wednesday evening.

A major incident was declared by the Hampshire and Isle of Wight Local Resilience Forum, with the local fire service warning that there was a “potential risk to life” as well as a risk of damage to buildings, falling trees and flooding.

Across the south coast, the amber warning runs until 5pm, with winds expected to reach 112kph to 128kph, with the potential for 136kph and large waves.

Northern Ireland has already been deluged by flooding, with a yellow rain warning having been in place.

Storm Ciaran – in pictures

FRANCE-WEATHER-STORM Flooded streets of Penmarch, western France, as storm Ciaran hits the region. AFP

A similar notice was issued for southern parts of England and Wales until the end of Thursday.

A yellow warning for rain is also in place until 6am on Friday for north-east England and Scotland.

People are being urged by the Environment Agency to prepare for “possible significant flooding” across parts of England.

The mobile barriers at Exeter, which are part of the flood defence scheme, are being deployed and demountable and temporary barriers are already in place or ready to be installed along the Severn river.