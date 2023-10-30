Storm Ciaran nears UK prompting amber warning for heavy rain and strong winds

The UK is preparing for significant weather disruption as Storm Ciaran approaches, bringing powerful winds and heavy rain.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning primarily affecting Northern Ireland, with persistent heavy rain could lead to flooding and transport disruption on Monday evening and Tuesday morning.

Up to 50mm of rain is expected, with higher areas potentially facing up to 100mm.

Across the UK, particularly parts of southern England and Wales, more than 70 flood warnings have been issued by the Environment Agency, with an emphasis on the south coast of England where gusts may reach 145kph (90mph).

Southern and western regions are expected to receive 20mm to 25mm of rain, with the possibility of 40mm to 60mm over elevated areas.

Meteorologists predict the most severe conditions on Wednesday night into Thursday.

#StormCiarán has been named and is forecast to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday



Stay #WeatherAware pic.twitter.com/wC1NxowSoW — Met Office (@metoffice) October 29, 2023

Strong winds, coupled with persistent heavy rainfall, are expected, leading to potential flooding and further complications in areas already hit by recent storms.

Deputy chief meteorologist at the Met Office, Chris Almond, emphasised the expected severity of the winds, highlighting the risks posed to coastal areas and the potential for substantial disruption to transport.

He said: “Heavy and persistent rain will fall on to already saturated ground bringing a risk of further impacts such as flooding in areas that are already struggling to clean up from the heavy rainfall we have seen over the last week or so.”

The unsettled weather is set to continue as we head into November with #StormCiarán arriving



Ensure you stay #WeatherAware as we move through the week ahead⚠️ pic.twitter.com/sMHphBUz1W — Met Office (@metoffice) October 30, 2023

Residents are urged to be vigilant and keep updated with the latest forecasts and warnings. The emphasis is on avoiding coastal paths, promenades and refraining from driving through floodwater to ensure public safety.