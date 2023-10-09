Nobel Prize in Economics awarded to Claudia Goldin

This year's Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences has been awarded to American economist Claudia Goldin “for having advanced our understanding of women’s labour market outcomes”.

The Harvard professor is only the third woman to win the prize.

Former Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig won the prize last year for their research into banking failures that helped shape the aggressive US response to the 2007-2008 financial crisis.

Read more Who was Alfred Nobel and why are the Nobel prizes named after him?

It is the final award of this year's Nobel season, that saw prizes awarded for Covid-19 vaccine discoveries; atomic snapshots; "quantum dots"; a Norwegian dramatist; and an Iranian activist.

This is a developing story ...