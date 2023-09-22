Pope arrives in France decrying 'lack of humanity' in helping migrants

Trip takes place after a new surge of migrant arrivals on the Italian island of Lampedusa

Pope Francis arrives at Marseille Airport. Reuters

Simon Rushton author image
Simon Rushton
Sep 22, 2023
Pope Francis arrived at the French port city of Marseille on Friday for a short visit that will focus on Europe's migration crisis, specifically how migrants today face “a terrible lack of humanity” from European authorities.

The Pope arrived in Marseille after a short flight from Rome and was greeted by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

His trip takes place after thousands of migrants arrived last week on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

“It is cruelty, a terrible lack of humanity,” he said, referring to the situation of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Pope Francis greets journalists on the plane bound to Marseille where he mentioned the plight of migrants. AP

This is a developing story

Updated: September 22, 2023, 3:27 PM
