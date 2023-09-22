Pope arrives in France decrying 'lack of humanity' in helping migrants

Pope Francis arrived at the French port city of Marseille on Friday for a short visit that will focus on Europe's migration crisis, specifically how migrants today face “a terrible lack of humanity” from European authorities.

The Pope arrived in Marseille after a short flight from Rome and was greeted by French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne.

His trip takes place after thousands of migrants arrived last week on the Italian island of Lampedusa.

“It is cruelty, a terrible lack of humanity,” he said, referring to the situation of migrants crossing the Mediterranean.

Pope Francis greets journalists on the plane bound to Marseille where he mentioned the plight of migrants. AP

This is a developing story