Israeli ambassador issues 'hate' warning ahead of Torah burning in Stockholm

A protester’s plan to burn a Torah in Stockholm could ignite hatred of the Jewish community, Israel’s ambassador to Sweden has warned.

Ziv Nevo Kulman condemned the demonstrator’s intention, only weeks after a man set a Quran alight outside Stockholm's central mosque.

Stockholm Police told The National an application for a “meeting” outside the Israeli embassy at 1pm (12pm UK time) on Saturday had been given the go-ahead.

Mr Kulman likened the planned protest to the Bebelplatz book burning of 1933, when Nazi students in Berlin threw about 20,000 books on to a bonfire because their ideology was at odds with their messages.

“Words don't kill but they tend to trigger reactions beyond what is spoken. The book bonfire at Bebelplatz was just the beginning,” Mr Kulman wrote in an opinion piece for Swedish newspaper Expressen.

He said such an "act of hate and disrespect" had "nothing to do with freedom of expression".

Carena Skagerlind, a press officer at Stockholm Police, said the force would send a team of officers to the Israeli embassy to ensure no one was hurt.

Amid international condemnation over the planned protest, she stressed the burning of any book had not been approved by police.

“It’s very important to point out that the police do not give approval to such acts,” she told The National. “We give permission to have a meeting and that’s the difference.”

Asked about the person’s plan to burn a Jewish holy script, she said: “We have given permission for one person to have a meeting in front of the embassy tomorrow, Saturday, at 1pm. But that does not mean that we say it’s OK to do that act. That’s up to the person.”

The application, which was approved on Thursday, grants permission to a person “to express an opinion” in a public place.

“We have 50 different meetings where people are expressing their opinions in Stockholm across the weekend,” she added. “That’s how it looks in Stockholm every weekend.”

She said police would attend to ensure the "meeting" passes off “without any disturbance”.

Rabbi Moshe David HaCohen told The National the Jewish community in Sweden was working with the Muslim community to oppose the protest.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog said on Friday: "I unequivocally condemn the permission granted in Sweden to burn holy books.

"As the President of Israel, I condemned the burning of the Quran, sacred to Muslims world over, and I am now heart-broken that the same fate awaits a Jewish Bible, the eternal book of the Jewish people."

After an Iraqi-born man set pages of the Quran alight in the Swedish capital, Muslim worshippers and residents told The National they were in shock.