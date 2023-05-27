Turkish election rivals make final push for votes before run-off

Turkey's presidential election rivals have made a final push for votes on the last day of campaigning before a pivotal run-off election on Sunday to choose the country's president.

Long-time leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan visited the mausoleum of Adnan Menderes, the former Turkish leader who was executed a year after the military staged a coup in 1960.

“The era of coups and juntas is over,” Mr Erdogan said.

“I once again call on you to go to the ballot boxes. Tomorrow is a special day for us all.”

Mr Erdogan made references to the majority of ballots his party and its allies obtained in parliamentary elections on May 14. He urged voters to ensure that support was shown “much more strongly" in the run-off.

In the first round of voting two weeks ago, Mr Erdogan, leader of the Justice and Development Party (AKP), fell short of the 50 per cent threshold needed to secure the presidency.

Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the Republican People's Party (CHP), has put on the most successful opposition campaign during Mr Erdogan's 20 years in charge.

But in the first round he was still about five percentage points behind the president.

Mr Kilicdaroglu has promised to improve equality in Turkey, accusing Mr Erdogan and the AKP of engaging in autocratic practices. But in a bid to make up the gap and attract new supporters, the CHP leader has also criticised the country's hosting of Syrian refugees.

On the eastern side of the Bosphorus Strait, which separates the European and Asian sides of Istanbul, the CHP staged a rally with the city's Mayor, Ekrem Imamoglu, who is seen as the deputy to Mr Kilicdaroglu in the six-party coalition backing his candidacy.

“I am voting for Kilicdaroglu – and I also love Imamoglu – because during the 20-year period of AKP rule, they destroyed the economy and inflation is too high. People can't by bread for their children,” said Aytan Aydemir, 58.

The Turkish economy is under pressure, with inflation soaring and the value of the lira continuing to plummet. That in part has been blamed on economic policies imposed by Mr Erdogan and described by some as unorthodox.

Inflation surged to 85 per cent last year, with Mr Erdogan forcing the central bank to follow through on his interest rate policies.

“In the economy there is high inflation, but I am sure [Mr Erdogan] will make it recover and be strong again,” Berkey Seker said at a pro-Erdogan rally in the Istanbul district of Haskoy on Saturday.

“If the people don’t appreciate him, it’s not the fault of Erdogan, it's their problem.”

The candidates and their supporters have sought to secure the votes of young people in Turkey.

“He did a lot good things for our country. He strengthened our infrastructure, like tunnels, motorways, drones and ships,” Mr Seker, 24, said of Mr Erdogan.

“I don't want him to be replaced by Kilicdaroglu, because Erdogan is doing the best for our country. I want to continue with him."

Talha Coktu, 18, also announced his support for the President at the rally.

“I am supporting Erdogan. I was born with Erdogan, and I want to continue with Erdogan,” he said.

“In my opinion Erdogan is a leader and he can manage the country. The country needs a powerful leader.

"I am voting for Erdogan because of the future of my country, because he can bring wealth to the country.

“The priorities for a country, first is law, second is economy, and third is justice. Erdogan is doing this well. I think he will do good things to the economy.”

At the pro-CHP rally, Arzu Cevik, 50, emphasised why Mr Kilicdaroglu was able to build support.

“My hope is that tomorrow he will win because Turkey can shift from the authority of one man, to plural rule," Ms Cevik said.

"There are six parties from six ideologies who can come together to manage the country democratically. It will help develop women's rights.

"On the other side, in Erdogan's coalition, they want to destroy women's rights.”

Her daughter, Lilay Cevik, said: “There is no worse a situation that we are in now. If Kilicdaroglu wins, there is no way the situation can be worse than now.”