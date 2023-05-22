Turkey's third-place presidential candidate Ogan backs Erdogan in election run-off

Turkey’s third-place presidential candidate Sinan Ogan on Monday announced his support for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in the coming electoral run-off later this week.

Mr Ogan endorsed Mr Erdogan at a news conference in Ankara and said his campaign made Turkish nationalists “key players” in politics.

He said that he had met representatives of both Mr Erdogan and challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu before making the decision, according to Turkey’s Posta newspaper.

His right-wing Ancestral Alliance gained 5.2 per cent of the vote in the tight election and his backing has been seen as crucial in propelling either Mr Erdogan or Mr Kilicdaroglu across the line in the run-off vote on May 28.

Mr Erdogan received 49.5 per cent of the vote on May 14 compared to Mr Kilicdaroglu's 44.9 per cent, while the ruling party's coalition won a majority in parliament, giving the President an advantage as he seeks to extend his two-decade rule.

Mr Ogan, 55, is a former academic and led an alliance of right-wing parties headed by the Victory Party, known for its anti-immigrant stance, in the first round of the presidential elections.

“As a result of these negotiations and consultations and messages from the grassroots, I declare that we will support the President of the People's Alliance candidate [Mr Erdogan] in the second round,” he said.

“It is useful to know that we have taken this decision after all kinds of consultations. I hope that the decision we have made, without any personal expectations, will be beneficial to the great Turkish nation.”

Mr Kilicdaroglu has pledged to roll back much of Mr Erdogan's sweeping changes to Turkish domestic, foreign and economic policies, including reversing an unorthodox economic programme to address a cost-of-living crisis.

Seen as a bid to win Mr Ogan's backing, Mr Kilicdaroglu came out heavily against refugees and immigrants, vowing to deport thousands of Syrians if he wins.

Mr Erdogan has said a vote for him in the run-off is a vote for stability.

Analysts say Mr Ogan's support should give Mr Erdogan a boost but also divide Mr Ogan's supporters.

The Victory Party will separately announce its own stance on the run-off on Tuesday.