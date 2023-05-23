Germany arrests three more suspects in far-right coup plot

Germany on Tuesday announced three more arrests linked to an alleged far-right plot to overthrow its post-war democracy.

One woman identified as Johanna F-G is said to have sought a Russian diplomat's support for the armed plot.

Prosecutors described her as part of the inner circle of the suspected ringleader, minor aristocrat Prince Heinrich XIII.

The group is believed to have raised more than €140,000 ($151,000) through a suspect called Hans-Joachim H who was allegedly involved in "conspiratorial meetings".

A third suspect called Steffen W allegedly plotted to occupy a former army barracks with a paramilitary wing of the group.

The latest arrests took place late on Monday.

Prince Heinrich and more than 20 other suspects were arrested in December in what was described as one of Germany's biggest police operations.

Authorities say those arrested were inspired by the Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) movement, which rejects the legitimacy of the post-1945 German state.

Extraordinary details of the case included alleged plans to recruit former soldiers, storm Germany's parliament and set up a military regime.

Federal prosecutors said Johanna F-J sat on the ruling council that would have sought to take power if the plot had been carried out.

They said she reached out to Russia as part of the Reichsbuerger belief that the wartime allies still hold sway over Germany.

She twice met a Russian consul in talks aimed at "obtaining support for the group's actions", a statement said.

Prosecutors previously said there was no indication that Russia had responded positively to the group's overtures.

Alleged plotters were arrested late last year in one of Germany's biggest police operations. EPA

Steffen W allegedly joined the group in July and took a leading role in one of its "homeland security companies".

These were envisaged as a paramilitary that would defend the new regime once it seized power.

Prosecutors said Steffen W and two others had planned to move their squad into a barracks.

They had allegedly made a shopping list of weapons and ammunition, with Steffen W said to have started acquiring such items.

Hans-Joachim H is suspected of helping to recruit new supporters, as well as raising money for the group.

It is claimed he was involved with the group "from the start".

The three new suspects face potential charges of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

Five people were charged in a separate Reichsbuerger-linked case in February, in which suspects allegedly planned to kidnap Health Minister Karl Lauterbach.

Ministers have promised to tighten gun laws after describing the far right as the main threat to Germany's democratic order.