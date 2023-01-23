Five charged with treason in 'civil war' plot to kidnap German minister

Five people have been charged with a terrorist plot to kidnap a German minister and spark "civil war-like conditions" to overthrow the government.

The five suspects hoped to bring down the German state and replace it with an authoritarian regime modelled on the former German Empire, prosecutors said.

Their alleged plot would have involved abducting Health Minister Karl Lauterbach, possibly killing his bodyguards, and seizing power in the ensuing chaos.

It comes weeks after raids across Germany that uncovered a separate alleged coup plot.

The new charges are linked to the same fringe ideology that rejects the legitimacy of Germany's post-war democracy.

Mr Lauterbach's support for tough restrictions during the pandemic has made him a hate figure to some right-wing groups.

German Health Minister Karl Lauterbach has received death threats over his support for strict coronavirus policies. Reuters

His abduction was part of a three-stage plot in which the plotters would have caused power cuts, assembled a phony parliament, deposed the government and reinstated an 1871 constitution, it is alleged.

The four men and one woman "formed a group with the aim of triggering civil war-like conditions in Germany, with the use of violence and, at minimum, the acceptance of fatalities", a statement from prosecutors said.

It said they believed that "the German Reich continues to exist... therefore, an authoritarian form of government should be established, modelled on the former German Empire".

Two of the suspects, Thomas O. and Sven B., allegedly planned to obtain weapons and explosives, notably from the Balkans. Sven B. was said to be the leader of the group's "military branch".

Thomas O. was arrested after acquiring two AK-47 rifles, four Glock handguns and a supply of ammunition, prosecutors said. He allegedly gathered maps to help him plan power cuts.

All five suspects are accused of high treason and forming a terrorist cell. Some are suspected of preparing acts of violence and breaking terrorist financing and weapons laws. All have been in custody since last year.

Ministers were already drafting tougher weapons laws after the December raids and an unrelated outbreak of violence on New Year's Eve.

The December coup plot allegedly involved a minor German aristocrat and a former MP from the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

The Reichsbuerger (Citizens of the Reich) movement linked to the plot was linked to anti-lockdown protests in 2020 and 2021, in which Mr Lauterbach was sometimes pilloried.

It has no clear leadership or firm ideology, but claims allegiance to a German Reich that existed from 1871 until its dissolution by the wartime Allies in 1945.