Jens Stoltenberg visits Kyiv in first wartime trip to Ukraine

Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg was on Thursday in Ukraine on an unannounced visit, local media reported.

It is his first visit to the country since Russia invaded last year.

Ukrainian officials published images of the Nato chief in central Kyiv at a memorial for fallen soldiers.

NATO Secretary General @jensstoltenberg is in Kyiv today! Welcome! pic.twitter.com/bYkdwGjnjX — Anton Gerashchenko (@Gerashchenko_en) April 20, 2023

He arrived in Ukraine on Thursday, a Nato representative confirmed to the dpa news agency.

“The Nato Secretary General is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” a Nato official told AP.

The head of the world's most powerful military alliance, Mr Stoltenberg has regularly voiced his support for Ukraine.

In February, he said Ukraine would join the bloc "in the long-term" but for now needs to focus on remaining independent.

Mr Stoltenberg paid his respects to Ukrainian soldiers who had been killed fighting in the war and reviewed damaged Russian military equipment displayed in the central St Michael's Square, a Reuters photographer said.

Ukraine launched its bid for fast-track Nato membership in September.

The alliance has "no alternative" but to support Kyiv, Czech President Petr Pavel said, after a meeting with Mr Stoltenberg on Wednesday.

"The will in Europe to continue supporting Ukraine is enormous," the Nato head said in a joint press conference.

