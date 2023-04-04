Nato countries: which member states are in the military alliance?

Finland has completed formalities to join Nato, becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic treaty Organisation.

The Nordic country made a joint request with Sweden to join the organisation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

Sweden's request has been held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary.

Finland's flag has now been raised alongside that of its allies. But who are they?

Fighter jets fly over flags at the Nato headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Getty

Founding members, 1949

Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and United States.

1952

Greece and Turkey

1955

Germany

1982

Spain

1999

Czechia, Hungary and Poland

2004

Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia

2009

Albania and Croatia

2017

Montenegro

2020

North Macedonia

2023

Finland

Who's next?