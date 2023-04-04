Nato countries: which member states are in the military alliance?

Finland has completed formalities to join Nato, becoming the 31st member of the North Atlantic treaty Organisation.
The Nordic country made a joint request with Sweden to join the organisation after Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.
Sweden's request has been held up by objections from Turkey and Hungary.
Finland's flag has now been raised alongside that of its allies. But who are they?
Founding members, 1949
Belgium, Canada, Denmark, France, Iceland, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, the United Kingdom and United States.
1952
Greece and Turkey
1955
Germany
1982
Spain
1999
Czechia, Hungary and Poland
2004
Bulgaria, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania, Slovakia and Slovenia
2009
Albania and Croatia
2017
Montenegro
2020
North Macedonia
2023
Finland
Who's next?
