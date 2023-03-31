Severe storm causes two trains to derail in Switzerland, injuring 15 people

Fifteen people were injured when two regional trains derailed in northwestern Switzerland due to stormy winds.

The incidents took place within 20 minutes of each other and were about 30 kilometres apart, north of the Swiss capital Bern.

The first derailment occurred in the lakeside village of Luscherz, with three people injured, including the driver.

The train carrying 16 passengers derailed when the front carriage overturned on the right side of the track and slipped down a small embankment before coming to a halt.

Firefighters helped to get people out. The rear carriage rolled on down the track for a few metres before coming to a stop.

The second incident happened in Buren zum Hof, where nine adults and three children were injured, with one person seriously injured. Nearby wind speeds of 136 kph were recorded.

The train, carrying 54 passengers, derailed with the driver's carriage and two other carriages coming off the tracks. The front carriage hit a mast, and all three ended up on their sides. The injured were taken to hospitals, with one man flown to hospital by helicopter.

Rescue workers and investigators were on the scene to help passengers and determine the cause of the accident, as stormy weather continues to affect the area. EPA

An investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances and causes of the accident but police believe the main cause of the accident was the storm.

The transit agencies responsible for the trains, Aare Seeland Mobil and Regional Transit Bern-Solothurn, confirmed the derailments on their respective websites, noting that the affected rail routes were closed in response.

Switzerland is known for its extensive and punctual rail network, with frequent services between cities, towns, and villages.

The Federal Statistical Office reported that in 2021, eight people lost their lives in Swiss rail accidents, and 47 were seriously injured, with most of those hurt being on the tracks.

There were 88 separate accidents, with 53 resulting in serious injury. Despite an increase in transport services, the office said the number of victims of rail accidents had fallen significantly in recent decades.