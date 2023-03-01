Train crash in Greece kills 32 and injures dozens

Two trains crashed in a head-on collision in Greece, killing at least 32 people and injuring 85 late on Tuesday night.

Three carriages skipped the tracks just before midnight after the trains - one for freight and the other carrying 350 passengers - collided about halfway along the route between Athens and Thessaloniki.

The crash occurred as the passenger train emerged from a tunnel.

The cause of the accident, the deadliest of its kind in the country’s history, remains unclear.

The impact caused a fire in a number of the passenger carriages, burning many commuters who were rushed to hospitals.

Hospital officials in the nearby city of Larissa said at least 25 people had serious injuries.

"We heard a big bang, it was 10 nightmarish seconds," passenger Stergios Minenis, 28, who jumped to safety from the wreckage, told Reuters.

"We were turning over in the wagon until we fell on our sides, then there was panic, cables, fire, the fire was immediate, as we were turning over we were being burned, fire was right and left."

Thessaly regional governor Konstantinos Agorastos told SKAI TV that the first four carriages of the passenger train were derailed in the crash, while the first two carriages, which caught fire, were "almost completely destroyed".

He said the two trains hurtled towards each other on the same track.

"They were travelling at great speed and one (driver) didn't know the other was coming," the governor said.

About 250 passengers were evacuated safely to Thessaloniki on buses. One passenger told state broadcaster ERT he managed to escape after breaking the train window with his suitcase.

"There was panic in the carriage, people were screaming," a young man who was evacuated to a nearby bridge told SKAI TV.

"It was like an earthquake," Angelos Tsiamouras, another passenger, told ERT.

Broadcaster SKAI showed footage of derailed carriages, badly damaged with broken windows and thick plumes of smoke, as well as debris strewn across the road.

Rescue workers were seen carrying torches in carriages looking for trapped passengers.

"The evacuation of passengers is under way in very difficult conditions given the severity of the collision of the two trains," fire brigade spokesperson Vassilis Varthakogiannis said in a televised address.

He said hospital units used to treat burn victims had been alerted in the area, and dozens of ambulances were involved in the rescue effort.

Survivors said several passengers were thrown through the windows of the train carriages due to the impact.

Others fought to free themselves after the passenger train buckled, slamming into a field next to the tracks.

In the early hours of Wednesday, footage from state broadcaster ERT showed rescue workers with headlights searching the wreckage and surrounding fields for survivors.

"We are living through a tragedy. We are pulling out people alive, injured...there are dead. We are going to be here all night, until we finish, until we find the last person," a volunteer rescue worker told ERT state broadcaster.

Firefighters work to extricate passengers from trains after a collision near Larissa city, Greece. EPA

Passengers who received minor injuries or were unharmed were transported by bus to Thessaloniki, 130km to the north. Police took their names as they arrived, in an effort to track anyone who may be missing.

A teenage survivor who did not give his name told Greek reporters that just before the crash, he felt a strong braking and saw sparks and then there was a sudden stop.

“Our carriage didn’t derail, but the ones in front did and were smashed,” he said, visibly shaken.

He said the first carriage caught fire and that he used a bag to break the window of his carriage, the fourth, and escape.

'A terrible night'

Rail operator Hellenic Train said the northbound passenger train from Athens to Thessaloniki, Greece's second-largest city, had about 350 passengers on board.

In comments to state television, Costas Agorastos, the Governor of the Thessaly region, described the collision as “very powerful” and said it was “a terrible night”.

“The front section of the train was smashed … We’re getting cranes to come in and special lifting equipment clear the debris and lift the rail cars. There's debris flung all around the crash site.”

Officials said the army had been contacted to assist.

Hellenic Train is operated by Italy's FS Group, which runs rail services in several European countries.

— With reporting from agencies