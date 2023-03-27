Protesters storm Louvre in Paris as anger over Macron's pension reform boils over

Protesters against French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reform have stormed the Louvre in Paris.

Hundreds of demonstrators, many carrying union flags, gathered outside the world-renowned museum on Monday morning to demonstrate against a government decision to raise the pension age.

“The Mona Lisa is on strike,” said one protester.

Footage posted on social media appeared to show that dozens of demonstrators had broken through barriers and marched through the corridors of the Louvre.

Some carried flags of the General Confederation of Labour union and the Solidarity, Unitary and Democratic Union of Culture. They said they had joined forces with several unions and striking Louvre staff to stage the protest.

“The Louvre Museum has been closed since 9am this morning on the initiative of the museum staff union,” their statement read.

“This initiative is part of the continued mobilisation of the inter-union Culture to demand the withdrawal of the pension reform.”

Le musée du Louvre bloqué! ✊✊ pic.twitter.com/OieGHhTbe6 — Sud éducation 95 (@sudeducation95) March 27, 2023

There was a heavy police presence in the courtyard outside the major tourist attraction as protesters listened to speeches from organisers.

“Museums mobilised against pension reform,” read one hand-painted banner.

“Work less to live more,” read another.

“We don’t go back,” said a third.

One man who shared a picture of the gathering on Twitter wrote: “The Mona Lisa is on strike. Samothrace too! Louvre blocked today by the inter-union CGT SUD.”

The rally during rush hour on Monday morning is the latest flashpoint in nationwide protests against Mr Macron’s unpopular plan.

The centre-right leader last week forced through his plan to raise the official retirement age in France from 62 to 64, in the face of mass opposition.

Violent clashes broke out at several protests as police clashed with critics of the government’s actions.

Britain's King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla cancelled a planned visit to France due to the precarious security situation.

On Saturday, following days of demonstrations in towns and cities across France, thousands of protesters travelled from far afield to a reservoir in the south-western village of Sainte-Soline to oppose the construction of giant water storage facilities. They argue that the “basins” to irrigate crops will distort access to water amid drought conditions.

While separate to demonstrations against pension reforms, the gathering — which became violent — added fuel to the fires of social discontent gripping France.

One protester was on Sunday fighting for his life after sustaining head injuries at the rally. Twenty-nine police officers were injured.