France reservoir protests: 24 police among hundreds injured in violent clashes

Protests at a disputed water reservoir in western France have injured 24 police officers and about 200 demonstrators, in the latest flashpoint in nationwide tensions.

The violent clashes at Sainte-Soline erupted following days of unrest over President Emmanuel Macron’s unpopular pensions reform.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla were forced to cancel their visit across the Channel because of the situation.

Several thousand activists on Saturday descended on Sainte-Soline, 400km south-west of Paris, to oppose the construction of giant water storage facilities. They argue that the “basins” to irrigate crops will distort access to water amid drought conditions. Organisers of the gathering said 30,000 attended.

Supporters of their cause travelled from Italy, Belgium, Spain, Switzerland, and Germany, while some represented landless people from Mali, Colombia, Chile, as well as Native Americans, according to Le Monde.

“While the country is rising up to defend pensions, we will simultaneously stand up to defend water,” the organisers said.

The authorities had mobilised more than 3,000 police officers and paramilitary gendarmes to guard the site.

According to France’s Interior Ministry, 24 police officers were injured in clashes with activists.

Organisers say 200 demonstrators were hurt.

In a tweet supporting the work of the emergency services there, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne denounced “the intolerable wave of violence” at Sainte-Soline.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin also condemned the violence, blaming elements from the “ultra-left and the extreme left”.

Eleven people were detained after police seized weapons including petanque balls and meat knives, as well as explosives.

While not directly related to the anti-pensions reform campaign, the clashes over the water reservoir construction have added to tensions in an increasingly challenging situation for the government.

What began as a movement against pension reform has quickly spiralled into the biggest domestic crisis of President Macron's second term.

Police and protesters have clashed daily in Paris and other cities over the past week, in scenes reminiscent of the “yellow vest” protests in the winter of 2019-2020.

Protesters threw various projectiles, including improvised explosives, while police responded with tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets.

The government is bracing for another difficult day on Tuesday when unions are due to hold another round of strikes and protests. That would have been the second full day of King Charles's visit.