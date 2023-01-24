Ukraine's Zelenskyy fires officials in anti-corruption drive

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has fired several senior officials in an anti-corruption drive, in his biggest personnel shake-up since Russia invaded almost a year ago.

One deputy minister, Vasyl Lozynskyy, was sacked after being investigated by Ukraine’s anti-corruption bureau over an alleged $400,000 kickback.

Another minister overseeing Ukraine’s armed forces, Vyacheslav Shapovalov, stood down after claims of corruption in the military’s food supply, which he denied.

A prosecutor was forced out after reports that he took a holiday in Spain using a car financed by a Ukrainian businessman, during a difficult winter for most of the population.

A departing aide to Mr Zelenskyy, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, was criticised last year for apparently driving a car that had been donated to Ukraine for humanitarian purposes.

Mr Zelenskyy said officials “at various levels” were being replaced and announced a ban on senior figures leaving the country. A new head of the anti-corruption bureau is expected to be appointed soon.

President Zelenksyy’s swift action in dealing with the corruption allegations has won his support among western powers, senior figures have told The National.

His ability to rapidly address issues “resonates with domestic opinion” which also made it “easier for governments to spend money on Ukraine,” General Sir Richard Barrons said.

“But we should be absolutely clear that the image of Ukraine of noble suffering, freedom-loving, oppressed country that should be entitled to self-determination, that the truth of Ukraine is, of course, more complex. It was the most corrupt country in Europe and it still is corrupt.”

While over the last year President Zelenskyy had “papered over those cracks” said the former chief of Britain’s Joint Service Command, “he had created this image of a partner where it is the right thing to do to support it” but with corruption allegations that could be under threat.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko was dismissed from his post in the presidential office. EPA

The travel ban “applies to law enforcers, people's deputies, prosecutors and all those who are supposed to work for the state and in the state,” Mr Zelenskyy said in an overnight address.

“If they want to rest now, they will rest outside the civil service. Officials will no longer be able to travel abroad for vacation or for any other non-governmental purpose,” he said.

Senior aide Mykhailo Podolyak said the government would not turn a blind eye to wrongdoing during wartime.

“During the war, everyone should understand their responsibility. The president sees and hears society. And he directly responds to a key public demand – justice for all,” Mr Podolyak said.

The firings shine a spotlight on corruption problems in Ukraine that have long held back its integration with the European Union and Nato, although western allies have largely been willing to put them to one side during the war with Russia.

The EU, which has made some of its financial support for Ukraine conditional on anti-corruption reforms, said on Tuesday it welcomed the fact that the government was “taking these issues seriously”.

In the most recent rankings by Transparency International, a non-profit group, Ukraine placed 122nd out of 180 countries in its anti-corruption efforts, while Russia fared worse in 136th. The US and Britain have described corruption in Russia as endemic.

Ukraine conflict - in pictures

Expand Autoplay A tank, seen left, fires a round in Soledar, a town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Reuters

It was US demands to tackle corruption in Ukraine that led to Donald Trump entangling himself in a scandal in 2019, when he sought to arm-twist Mr Zelenskyy into investigating links to Joe Biden’s son Hunter.

Mr Zelenskyy has never made a secret of the problem, having come to office in 2019 as a political outsider promising to clean up the system and prise power away from wealthy oligarchs.

The European Commission says Ukraine has made progress in tackling corruption but that more work is needed before the country can meet the criteria for EU membership.

“Anti-corruption measures are of course a key dimension of the EU accession process,” a commission spokeswoman said on Tuesday in response to questions about the purge. G7 countries have promised to help Ukraine in this regard.