Finland says it may have to join Nato without Sweden

Finland must consider joining Nato without Sweden, the Finnish Foreign Minister said on Tuesday.

Pekka Haavisto made the comments after Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said the country would not support Sweden's bid after a Quran was burnt outside its Stockholm embassy.

“We have to assess the situation, whether something has happened that in the longer term would prevent Sweden from going ahead,” Mr Haavisto said.

It was “too early to take a position on that now” and a joint entry into Nato remains the “first option”, he said.

Sweden and Finland applied to join Nato following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

But Turkey has held up the process due to concerns over how Sweden and Finland treat Kurdish groups and people that Ankara considers terrorists.

Expand Autoplay Iraqis demonstrate in Baghdad after Swedish-Danish far-right extremist Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Quran in Sweden. Reuters

Turkey then expressed outrage after far-right figure Rasmus Paludan burned a copy of the Quran outside its embassy in Stockholm at the weekend.

“Those who allow such blasphemy in front of our embassy can no longer expect our support for their Nato membership,” Mr Erdogan said.

The incident sparked counter-demonstrations around the world, including in Turkey and Iraq. The Swedish government condemned the stunt.

Even before the Quran-burning incident, Turkey had signalled both publicly and privately that its concerns were particularly aimed at Sweden.

However, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin had said as recently as last week that the two countries should join simultaneously.

All 30 Nato allies must ratify their applications before they can join. All but Turkey and Hungary have done so. Hungary says it supports them but has not yet held a vote in parliament.