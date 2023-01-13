Russia claims control of Soledar in eastern Ukraine

Russia said it has taken control of a salt-mining town in eastern Ukraine's Donetsk enclave, state media reported on Friday.

Moscow claimed its military took over Soledar on Thursday evening.

There was no immediate confirmation from Ukrainian authorities of Russia’s claim.

Soledar is located in eastern Ukraine’s Donetsk province, one of four Ukrainian regions that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

The town’s fall would mark a rare victory for the Kremlin after a series of battlefield setbacks in its invasion of Ukraine.

“On the evening of January 12, the liberation of the city of Soledar was completed, which is important for the continuation of successful offensive operations” in the Donetsk enclave, Russia's Defence Ministry said.

Moscow is intent on winning full control of the region. Its paramilitary Wagner Group initially claimed to have taken control of Soledar on Saturday.

However, Ukraine said earlier on Friday that its forces were still holding out in Soledar after a "hot" night of fighting, in what has become one of the bloodiest battlefields of the entire war.

Both sides have endured heavy losses in the battle for the small town.

Moscow has been seeking its first major victory after half a year of humiliating retreats.

Kyiv says Russia is throwing wave upon wave of soldiers into a pointless fight for a bombed-out wasteland.

If true, this will allow Russian forces to advance on Bakhmut, where fighting has been “house to house”.

Moscow will also be able to make use of Soledar's extensive network of salt-mine tunnels — the largest in Europe — to advance into Ukrainian-controlled territory.

But officials said a Russian victory in Soledar, or even in Bakhmut, a city ten times larger where the Russians have so far been repelled, would mean little for the overall trajectory of the war.

"Even if both Bakhmut and Soledar fall to the Russians, it's not going to have a strategic impact on the war itself," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House, "and it certainly isn't going to stop the Ukrainians or slow them down."

The Institute for the Study of War, a think tank in Washington, said that a Russian seizure of Soledar was “not an operationally significant development and is unlikely to presage an imminent Russian encirclement of Bakhmut.”

The institute said that Russian information operations have “overexaggerated the importance of Soledar,” a small settlement, arguing as well that that long and difficult battle has contributed to the exhaustion of Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian defence minister, Oleksii Reznikov has said Ukraine has become a de facto member of the Nato alliance.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Reznikov said he was confident Ukraine would receive weapons such as tanks and fighter jets.

“This concern about the next level of escalation, for me, is some kind of protocol,” he said.

“Ukraine as a country, and the armed forces of Ukraine, became [a] member of Nato. De facto, not de jure (by law). Because we have weaponry, and the understanding of how to use it.”

Western countries including the United States have been supplying armoured fighting vehicles and rocketry to Ukraine, but balked so far at sending long-range missiles and heavier tanks.

Tobias Ellwood, who chairs the House of Commons defence committee in Britain, has urged London to supply Ukraine's forces with heavy battle tanks.

"NATO essentially has been benched," the former British army officer told the BBC on Tuesday.

"We should be doing far more to put this fire out and we're not doing that."