How Wagner mercenaries could be Russia's 'cannon fodder' in Ukraine

Russia is increasingly relying on soldiers from the mercenary Wagner Group to shore up its flagging army in Ukraine and limit its official military casualties, according to a British intelligence chief.

Spymasters believe Wagner is ready to “step up a gear” in helping Russia’s armed forces and looking at relocating soldiers from other conflict zones in which it has intervened, including Libya, Syria and Central Africa.

Although in theory a private company, Wagner is widely seen as acting as a proxy for the Russian state and is thought to be financed by Kremlin confidant Yevgeny Prigozhin, a catering tycoon nicknamed “Putin’s chef”. Jeremy Fleming, the director of British intelligence service GCHQ said Thursday the private army, which was added to the UK’s sanctions list last week, is working to send large numbers of personnel to Ukraine to fight alongside Russia’s armed forces.

Its mercenaries have allegedly been given the task of assassinating Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy after a years-long presence in the country, fighting alongside pro-Russian separatists.

Any deployment to Ukraine could enable Russia to take pressure off its own troops, reinvigorate its efforts in the eastern Donbas region and use Wagner as a cover for heavy losses and questionable military activities.

Wagner “works as a shadow branch of the Russian military, providing implausible deniability for riskier operations”, said Mr Fleming in a speech in Australia.

But any operatives sent to Ukraine “are likely to be used as cannon fodder to try to limit Russian military losses”, he said. The Kremlin denies any affiliation with Wagner.