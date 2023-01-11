Russia's Wagner Group says it found body of UK aid worker in Ukraine

Private security company posted picture of passports belonging to missing British aid workers

British volunteer Christopher Parry walks near a shelled building in the town of Bakhmut, in the Donetsk region of Ukraine, on January 5. Reuters
Soraya Ebrahimi
Jan 11, 2023
The body of one of two British voluntary aid workers reported missing in eastern Ukraine has been found by members of Russia's Wagner Group, the private military company said.

The group did not reveal the name of the dead man but said documents belonging to both Britons had been found on his body.

A photo of passports appearing to show the names of Andrew Bagshaw and Christopher Parry was posted alongside the statement .

Ukrainian police said on Monday they were looking for the two, who went missing in east Ukraine, the scene of heavy fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

"Today the body of one of them was found," Wagner said, without saying where. "Documents for both Britons were discovered with him."

A tank, seen left, fires a round in Soledar, a town in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Reuters

Ukrainian police said the two left the city of Kramatorsk for the town of Soledar on Friday morning and were reported missing on Saturday evening after contact with them was lost.

"We are supporting the families of two British men who have gone missing in Ukraine," said a representative of Britain's Foreign Office.

Updated: January 11, 2023, 10:02 PM
