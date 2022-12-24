Tensions high as France tightens security at Kurdish community centres

Tensions are simmering among France’s Kurdish community after a gunman killed three people at a cultural centre in Paris.

Demonstrations broke out on Friday after the killing in the fashionable 10th district, which is home to a large Kurdish community.

The French government has promised to step up security at community centres but Kurdish leaders want the attack to be treated as terrorism.

Police will be sent to protect Kurdish community sites across the country after the deadly attack, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said.

The exact motives of the alleged attacker, a 69-year-old French national who “as things stand” acted alone, were still unknown, he added.

French authorities have been cautious about suggesting a motive, but have pointed to racism.

The Kurdish Democratic Council of France (CDK-F), an umbrella group for Kurds in France which uses the Paris cultural centre as its headquarters, said in a statement it considered the shooting to be a “terror attack”.

Members of the Kurdish centre wept and hugged each other after Friday’s shooting which, for some, revived memories of the murders of three Kurdish activities in January 2013.

“It's starting again. You aren't protecting us. We're being killed!” one person could be heard shouting at police at the scene.

A spokesperson at the centre, Agit Polat said: “Once more failing to protect us … For us, this is a terrorist attack.”

French riot police officers run to disperse protesters. AFP

One woman and two men were killed in the attack, and three men were wounded, Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau said.

“There is no evidence at this stage to link [the suspect] to any extremist ideological movement,” she said.

Ms Beccuau said the question of whether Friday's attack was motivated by racism “will obviously form part of our investigations”.

President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet that “the Kurds of France” had been “the target of a vile attack in the heart of Paris”.

Les Kurdes de France ont été la cible d’une odieuse attaque au cœur de Paris. Pensées aux victimes, aux personnes qui luttent pour vivre, à leurs familles et proches. Reconnaissance à nos forces de l’ordre pour leur courage et leur sang-froid. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) December 23, 2022

The three people killed were all reported to be members of the Kurdish community.

The Kurdish community centre, called Centre Ahmet Kaya, is used by a charity that organises concerts and exhibitions, and helps the Kurdish diaspora in the Paris region.

Police used teargas to disperse Kurdish protesters as they apparently tried to break through a security cordon set up when Mr Darmanin who had arrived at the scene.

Demonstrators threw objects at police while voicing fury over an attack they saw as deliberate and which they said France had done too little to prevent.

Several cars parked in the area as well as police vehicles had their windows smashed as protesters threw bricks.